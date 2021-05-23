Trailer Unveiled For New Kiwi Film 'The Justice Of Bunny King'

The dramatic trailer for new Kiwi film The Justice of Bunny King has today been released ahead of its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival this June. Starring multi award-winning actor Essie Davis (The Babadook) alongside critically acclaimed local actor Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), The Justice of Bunny King will release in nationwide cinemas on July 29th.

The Justice of Bunny King is Gaysorn Thavat’s directorial debut on a feature film. Thavat’s short film Brave Donkey was selected for BFI London Film Festival, Locarno Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival.

Written by Sophie Henderson (Baby, Done), The Justice of Bunny King tells the story of Bunny King, a mother of two, a rough-cut diamond with a sketchy past. While battling the system to reunite with her children, a confrontation leads her to take her niece Tonyah under her wing. With the world against her and Tonyah, Bunny’s battle has just begun.

"Films like this simply do not get made without the generosity and passion of many. The Justice of Bunny King is a film that celebrates the courage of ordinary women facing extraordinary struggles, and I look forward to bringing it home for the women of Aotearoa who inspired it,” said director Gaysorn Thavat.

Essie Davis added: “I think it’s a really important story and one that gives a voice to people who are often not heard. Bunny is a woman full of life and full of fury who will never give up on her children.”

Commenting on what drew her to the project, Thomasin McKenzie said: “I'm attracted to stories that mean something and that are worth telling. I knew that it was a female lead and it was using a female director, and director of photography, editor, producer, writer and so was really attracted to that power it had behind it.”

Produced by Emma Slade of Firefly Films (Come to Daddy), The Justice of Bunny King was made with financing from the New Zealand Film Commission and its 125 Fund, and with assistance from the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant and Screen Production Recovery Fund.

Madman Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand with world sales handled by Protagonist. The Tribeca Film Festival runs 9-20 June 2021, both online and in person at select cinemas across New York City.

