Haka Tapere Stars Of The Future Shine On Stage For Matariki
Auckland Live
presents A ground-breaking
new platform, 'Autaia' – Haka
Theatre sees taiura and kaiako (students and
teachers) from three kura work alongside respected mātanga
toi (leading industry professionals) to create a 30-minute
haka theatre performance fusing kapa haka with contemporary
theatre and Māori dance to tell authentic stories and
showcase their talent. All three schools have their
own unique stories to tell, weaving elements of the identity
and Māoritanga of their kura into the narratives of their
performance. Mentoring, guiding, and supporting them
throughout the creative and performance process are seven
mātanga toi including Te Kohe Tuhaka
(collaborative director/actor/dramaturg), Te Ora
Pahewa (collaborative director/choreographer ,and
member of Hawaiki TŪ and te rōpu kapa haka Ngā
Tūmanako), Antonio Te Maioha (writer
and actor), Tangi-Maria Tutengaehe
(producer/choreographer, and member of Hawaiki TŪ
and te rōpu kapa haka Ngā Tūmanako),
Gibson Harris (music producer),
Leisha Conrad and Elizabeth
Whiting (costume design) and Jane
Hakaraia (set
designer).
'Autaia' has grown
from a seed planted by Auckland Live Kaiarataki Toi Māori,
Kura Te Ua, who says the unique and
ground-breaking programme is a first-time experience that
speaks directly to the succession and legacy of Māori
performing arts within Aotearoa. “It’s an
opportunity for schools to expand on their already existing
expertise and to broaden their vision to reach to
communities, marae and regions throughout Aotearoa,” says
Kura Te Ua. It also supports the
recent inclusion of Te Ao Haka in the NCEA
curriculum. 'Autaia' – Haka
Theatre is a pilot programme created by
Auckland Live. Auckland Live and mātanga toi acknowledge
all the kura (kaiako, tauira and whānau) in their openness
and contribution to ‘Autaia’. Matariki (16
June – 11 July) is a key cultural event on calendars
throughout Aotearoa, and a season to celebrate and showcase
the richness, diversity, and relevance of Toi Māori to
audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau. 'Autaia' – Haka
Theatre is the hero event of the
Auckland Live 2021 Matariki Season,
alongside the powerful works Sorry For Your
Loss and Barrier Ninja,
both led by incredible wāhine and presented in a
double-bill at the Herald Theatre; and the 2021
Auckland Live Cabaret Season headliners
Hardcase Hori Housie,
Thoroughly Modern Māui, and
TUAWAHINE. Auckland
Live’s 2021 Matariki Season Sorry
For Your Loss Barrier
Ninja ^Book both
Sorry For Your Loss and
Barrier Ninja in the double bill at
a box office or by phoning 0800 111 999 for $40 total (plus
service fees), saving you $20! 'Autaia'
– Haka Theatre Hardcase
Hori Housie Thoroughly
Modern Māui TUAWAHINE Please note: Barrier Ninja is not
recommended for children under the age of 3. Children aged
14 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver who attends
the event with the child. *service fees
apply
'AUTAIA' - HAKA THEATRE
Part of the Auckland Live 2021 Matariki Season
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre
22 June, 7 PM
Matariki hunga, Matariki ahunga nui
Matariki has many admirers, Matariki brings us together
Triple-bill showcase 'Autaia' – Haka Theatre will put the spotlight on future stars of Māori performing arts when kura Māori (Māori schools) in Tāmaki Mākaurau take to the stage of the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in the headline event of Auckland Live’s stunning celebration of the Matariki season.
19 – 21 June
Herald Theatre
Presented as a double bill with Barrier Ninja
Tickets $15 - $30^*
Available via Ticketmaster
19 – 21 June
Herald Theatre
Presented as a double bill with Sorry For Your Loss
Tickets $15 - $30^*
Available via Ticketmaster
22 June, 7 PM
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
Tickets $10*
Presale available now via Ticketmaster
26 Jun, 7 PM & 3 July, 4 PM
Wintergarden, The Civic
Tickets $39 - $45*
Available via Ticketmaster
Also part of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season
25 Jun, 6.30 PM & 1 Jul, 9 PM
Wintergarden, The Civic
Tickets $45 - $55*
Available via Ticketmaster
Also part of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season
2 Jul, 8 PM
The Civic
Tickets $45 - $55*
Available via Ticketmaster
Also part of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season
Auckland Live
presents
A ground-breaking new platform, 'Autaia' – Haka Theatre sees taiura and kaiako (students and teachers) from three kura work alongside respected mātanga toi (leading industry professionals) to create a 30-minute haka theatre performance fusing kapa haka with contemporary theatre and Māori dance to tell authentic stories and showcase their talent.
All three schools have their own unique stories to tell, weaving elements of the identity and Māoritanga of their kura into the narratives of their performance.
Mentoring, guiding, and supporting them throughout the creative and performance process are seven mātanga toi including Te Kohe Tuhaka (collaborative director/actor/dramaturg), Te Ora Pahewa (collaborative director/choreographer ,and member of Hawaiki TŪ and te rōpu kapa haka Ngā Tūmanako), Antonio Te Maioha (writer and actor), Tangi-Maria Tutengaehe (producer/choreographer, and member of Hawaiki TŪ and te rōpu kapa haka Ngā Tūmanako), Gibson Harris (music producer), Leisha Conrad and Elizabeth Whiting (costume design) and Jane Hakaraia (set designer).
'Autaia' has grown from a seed planted by Auckland Live Kaiarataki Toi Māori, Kura Te Ua, who says the unique and ground-breaking programme is a first-time experience that speaks directly to the succession and legacy of Māori performing arts within Aotearoa.
“It’s an opportunity for schools to expand on their already existing expertise and to broaden their vision to reach to communities, marae and regions throughout Aotearoa,” says Kura Te Ua.
It also supports the recent inclusion of Te Ao Haka in the NCEA curriculum.
'Autaia' – Haka Theatre is a pilot programme created by Auckland Live. Auckland Live and mātanga toi acknowledge all the kura (kaiako, tauira and whānau) in their openness and contribution to ‘Autaia’.
Matariki (16
June – 11 July) is a key cultural event on calendars
throughout Aotearoa, and a season to celebrate and showcase
the richness, diversity, and relevance of Toi Māori to
audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau. 'Autaia' – Haka
Theatre is the hero event of the
Auckland Live 2021 Matariki Season,
alongside the powerful works Sorry For Your
Loss and Barrier Ninja,
both led by incredible wāhine and presented in a
double-bill at the Herald Theatre; and the 2021
Auckland Live Cabaret Season headliners
Hardcase Hori Housie,
Thoroughly Modern Māui, and
TUAWAHINE.
Auckland Live’s 2021 Matariki Season
Sorry
For Your Loss
Barrier
Ninja
^Book both Sorry For Your Loss and Barrier Ninja in the double bill at a box office or by phoning 0800 111 999 for $40 total (plus service fees), saving you $20!
'Autaia'
– Haka Theatre
Hardcase
Hori Housie
Thoroughly
Modern Māui
TUAWAHINE
Please note: Barrier Ninja is not recommended for children under the age of 3. Children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver who attends the event with the child.
*service fees apply