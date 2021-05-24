Paakiwaha Promo Monday 17th May 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband

On today’s show: Dame Tariana Turia starts the show with her hopes for the new Māori Heath Authority following the announcement of almost $250 million of funding.

Hēmi Kelly joins Dale to discuss the te reo Māori symposium, Te Kaiaotanga o te Reo, in Marlborough last week.

University of Auckland Pro-Vice Chancellor Pacific Dr Damon Salesa breaks down the on-going political turmoil taking hold in Samoa.

Manurewa MP Arena Williams tunes in to talk about what the budget will deliver for her constituency.

Otago University's Associate Māori Dean of Commerce, Dr Katharina Ruckstahl, discusses the institutes new boot camp for aspiring Māori entrepreneurs wanting hands-on experience.

Māori navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr joins Dale to talk about the first National Waka Hourua Festival Te Hau Komaru in Tauranga held over the weekend.

We wrap up the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

