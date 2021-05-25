Titans Of Comedy Team Up For Two Nights Only At Skycity

Hot on the heels of the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, four local legends bring their best jokes to SkyCity Theatre for two nights only on June 19 & 20 for The Great Comedy Heist.

For one weekend, four of our very best stand-ups (Brendhan Lovegrove, Paul Ego, Justine Smith and Ben Hurley) are teaming up to steal some of your time for what is sure to be the year’s most jam-packed nights of laughs. The only thing these comedy titans have more than awards, is jokes.

Winner of the 2015 NZ Comedy Guild Award for Best Male Comedian, Brendhan Lovegrove is a favourite on the local comedy circuit from Cape Reinga to Bluff, and he’s got armfuls of awards to show for it. He’s not only a mainstay at New Zealand’s stalwart comedy venue, The Classic, and New Zealand’s vanguard of televised comedy, 7 Days, he’s sold out crowds for well over a decade in Australia, Asia, and the UK by balancing his firebrand presence with a sureness of delivery and material that puts the rest to shame.

Sick of watching him through your TV? Then get yourself to SkyCity to see 7 Days team captain Paul Ego in person. Ego has been one of New Zealand’s most in-demand comedians for nearly two decades, hosting his ridiculously popular radio show, The Morning Rumble, for several years, and touring the 7 Days Live Tour successfully around the country.

Justine Smith comes to the heist after nailing the biggest gig in New Zealand comedy: hosting the New Zealand Comedy Gala. Smith is one of the leading lights of New Zealand Comedy, winning not only the prestigious Billy T Award, but notching multiple wins for Best Female Comedian and Best Female MC.

Ben Hurley has not only won all of New Zealand comedy’s main awards (The Billy T Award, The Fred Award, Best Male Comedian, Best MC), he’s also one of the most beloved stand-ups we’ve got, whether he’s chucking the gags out on 7 Days or a massive theatre. He comes to The Great Comedy Heist after a successful comeback to The New Zealand International Comedy Festival, with a show that brilliantly distracted from all the seriousness that plagues us in 2021.

The Great Comedy Heist? It’s four comedians for the price of one. The audience is the one who gets the steal!

THE GREAT COMEDY HEIST SkyCity Theatre,

Cnr Wellesley Street West & Hobson Street,

Auckland Central Sat 19 & Sun 20 June, 7.30 PM

Tickets $45*

Available via iTicket

Recommended to persons 16 and over, language may offend. *booking fees apply

