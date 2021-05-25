New Zealand Music Month Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa
Nau mai, haere mai. We’re in our final week of NZ Music Month 2021 | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa! It’s been a jam-packed month of announcements, tours, releases and events, with every corner of the country being treated to local music this May. The fourth week in May is no different, with plenty to do to round off NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa in style.
The theme for this year is Access All Aotearoa - celebrating local music for all New Zealanders, in every place, for every age, and in every genre. Thanks for tuning in to this weekly EDM as we highlight all the fantastic events around our supremely talented country!
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS:
- Air New Zealand have been getting in behind Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa all month, with 100% local music on board from Teeks, Maisey Rika and more. Their inflight entertainment system has a NZ Music Month Special, with their favourite local songs and artist selections - where NZ musicians pick their top tunes from Aotearoa, including diverse tracks ranging from LEISURE to Fetus Productions, and PHF to Goldenhorse. The inflight Kia Ora Magazine has great story on the Archive of NZ Music at Alexander Turnbull Library, and every flight landing in Aotearoa this May is treated to the dulcet tones of Paige, with Waves as the landing to gate track.
- NZ Musician have recently
released their May/June issue, featuring 52 beautiful pages
focused entirely on local music. The issue features articles
on almost 20 different artists, including Merk, Team
Dynamite, Foley, Park Rd, Pickle Darling and more.
Check out some of the fantastic stories online,
or purchase a hard copy from their website here.
- Sky
Sports NZ have been celebrating NZ Music
Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa with some of our
biggest sports stars talking about their favourite local
tunes. Check out some of their top picks here.
- AMS
Nightlife have been pulling out all the stops this
May through their CrowdDJ
NZ platform with daily featured artists on their music
selection devices and apps in venues across Aotearoa. Check
out their Artist of the Day list on Instagram
and take the AMS Nightlife Great NZ Music Quiz here.
- Glengarry Wines have shown incredible support this NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa, hosting a series of in-store events and promotions throughout May. Recently they hosted Vinyl @ Vic Park, which saw a packed record fair, with Park Rd and VIKAE taking the stage for a special in-store performance. Glengarry have also generously donated all proceeds from every purchase of Titos and Framingham Wines to MusicHelps. To top it all off, they’ve been playing 100% local music throughout all their stores.
- Framingham Wines have been absolute champions this month – they collaborated with Glengarry on their activations, supported the Art of the Record exhibition, held shows at Framingham Underground at their Blenheim Vineyard, ran nationwide t-shirt giveaways, made playlists and dressed their entire staff in NZMM tees. It’s all been to raise funds for MusicHelps – ngā mihi nui to the team at Framingham Wines!
- The one-stop for all your musical needs Rockshop have been hosting regular giveaways through their social channels. By giving away an instrument every week, Rockshop have gone on to help Kiwi’s expand their musical repertoire with this kind show of generosity. And check out the Rockshop special NZ Music Month Level Up series over on their website, which profiles NZ musicians - including Jon Toogood, Swap Gomez, Valkyrie and many more - with tips and tricks to encourage Kiwis to take their music to the next level.
- This year's official NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa t-shirt was unlike any previous years, with the 2021 piece featuring ten of the most iconic pieces of music equipment out of our country. Sold through JB Hi-Fi, the team have generously donated the full proceeds to MusicHelps. Limited ‘Collectors’ shirts are still available at JB Hi-Fi stores around the country and online.
KEY EVENTS
- The annual New Zealand Music Month Summit returns to Auckland’s S @ Spark Arena on Saturday 29th. This year's panels feature topics on producing, touring, radio and the process of funding. Speakers from bFM, NZ On Air, NZ Music Commission and RNZ will be there along with artists and producers such as SickDrumz, LMC, PollyHill and Gussie from Mermaidens, who will be there to share their personal insights on the industry. While the event is sold out, it will be live streamed through the MMF and NZ Music Commission Facebook and YouTube channels.
- This Friday is NZ Music T-Shirt Day! Dig out your favourite band merch and get involved to help out a fantastic cause. Text MUSIC to 2448 to donate $3 to help MusicHelps continue to support Kiwi musicians and crew through hard times. Use the hashtag #nzmusictshirtday to spread the word on socials and visit the website for more info.
- The Art of the Record exhibition makes its last stop in Dunedin this week, taking over the space at 19 George Street, just off the Octagon, for the final installation of this celebration of artwork from the last 21 years of NZ music.
- Boosted will be joining in on the NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa action by hosting an online masterclass on crowdfunding this Wednesday. Free for all, this masterclass will cover how you can run crowdfunding campaigns to earn you that extra bit to go towards your next project or tour with musical alumni leading the programme. For more information head to the Facebook event.
- Wellington based collective Eyegum will be hosting a night of some of the finest indie talent the capital has to offer. At this special one-off event at Wellington Museum, Eyegum will bring along Sure Boy, Wiri Donna and Violet Hurst for a rocking night amongst the artefacts. Entry is by koha from when doors open at 8pm this Friday.
- Christchurch’s Darkroom
will be celebrating a night of homegrown music this upcoming
Saturday with Christchurch artists covering Christchurch
songs. Presenting Circle Jerk, eight acts
will take the stage from the past and present Christchurch
scene such as Cold Shower, Just
Another June and Violet French.
With 100% of profits going to MusicHelps,
head along to enjoy Kiwi music while donating to a great
cause.
- This Sunday, head along to Meow in Wellington to Eastern Sound Collective’s first live event. Formed at the end of 2020, the collective was created by a small group of Wellington based musicians, with the aim to bring together artists and creatives of Asian and South Asian heritage to build a support network and improve representation in the industry. The first event will feature Abrzy, Nam Chucks, Sujai, Miss Leading and Karnan Saba, with tickets available here.
- Small Hall Sessions kicks off this Wednesday with Barry Saunders and Delaney Davidson taking over five local community halls and centres around Hawkes Bay. This exclusive series brings to life these small halls that otherwise don’t see acts of this stature. An intimate setting for rural towns to get amongst, there’s nothing quite like this in the country. For more information and tickets head to the Small Hall Sessions website.
- After kicking off music month with Mikey Dam, Spark Sessions returns with a double headline for the final week. Harper Finn and Cassie Henderson will take the stage for a free live stream this Wednesday. Finn recently came off his tour with LA Women after releasing his new single She Said, while Cassie Henderson released an acoustic version of her latest single Burn Brighter. Simply head along to Spark’s Facebook page at 7:30pm to enjoy.
- West Auckland will host an exclusive workshop with Phil Dadson and Adrian Croucher (From Scratch) on DIY Instruments. After a very successful free workshop, this one will be ticketed with attendees able to take home their instruments. There’s nothing quite like this so get on down and expand your musical skill set, with tickets still available here!
- Aotearoa rap veteran Raiza Biza will be bringing a very special show to Auckland’s Ponsonby Social Club this Friday night. Celebrating the release of his Summer in Retrograde album, Biza will be hitting the stage accompanied by a live band. Bringing a more stripped down approach to his set, get your tickets to see a unique Biza experience.
ON AIR NEWS:
- Dunedin’s Radio One 91FM has just kicked off its 100% NZ Music Week which will feature special guest selections from Radio One's former Breakfast Show hosts DJ Andy Flyboy, Emma Dish, Jungle Fari, and Mayor Aaron Hawkins, with and live to air performances on the Radio One 91FM Breakfast and Drive shows.
- In Palmerston North, Radio Control 99.4FM are also 100% local this week, with exclusive artist interviews, and live to air performances of NZ bangers and local bangers!
- RNZ Music has been shining a light on some of their favourite local sessions this May with Church & AP, Jack Page, Le Art, Devilskin, Merk & more. Head over to the RNZ Music Facebook page to catch up on the goodness.
- The Rock will be hosting their very own free gig this Sunday at Auckland’s Sweatshop Brew Kitchen. Their Sweet As Sunday Session features some of the best up and coming rock bands across the country with Racing, Deadbeat, Capitol Theatre, Cherry Blind and Fyveyes all taking the stage. Kicking off at 3pm, get on down into the city for a free gig of local rock.
- 95bFM Fancy New Bands takes over Whammy & Wine Cellar this Friday for their annual showcase of emerging acts you need to know. This year’s line-up features Emmanuelle, Zoe Moon, Grecco Romank, Ilena, Masaya, Soul Levasa, Van Staden & Böhm, Ludus and Jules Acab. It’s free entry, but you can (and should!) make a koha for the performers.
- Radio Hauraki are wrapping up their month of the Locals Only Take Over on Nights, where NZ artists pop in for a chat and take over the playlist. There’s been loads going on over at Hauraki – check out their website for interviews with The Nudge, Miles Calder, Tablefox and more!
KEY RELEASES
- Kiwi country singer Miranda
Eastern released her long awaited debut album
Behind Unbroken Strings last week, following her
singles Cowboy Lullaby and Country Boy have
made waves across the globe. Click here
to listen to the album.
- The mighty Datsuns return this Friday with their seventh studio album Eye To Eye. Preceded by the singles Dehumanise, Suspicion and Brain to Brain, all feature striking artwork by Callum Rooney.
- 23-year old Max Earnshaw released his brand new single What We Made last Friday, with the multi-layered song exploring themes of walking away from a relationship and everything that was built together, good and bad. Created during the 2020 lockdown, the song follows his previous four singles, including Stay which debuted at #12 on the Hot NZ Singles Chart. Check it out here!
- Singer songwriter Paul S Allen has been a stalwart live performer for more than 30 years in Dunedin. After a busy month, including performing at the Nook & Cranny Festival, Paul S Allen has released his second full album And He Flies.
- Rising star RIIKI
has delivered a sonic switch up with her latest
single In The Moment, delving into a world of
melancholic sentiment and R&B infused pop, showcasing
her diverse sound. The song’s inspiration stemmed on the
final day of her overseas trip, while RIIKI was feeling
motions of homesickness distracting her from being present
in the moment encapsulating the experience, and can be
streamed here.
- Kiwi
indie haze band The Butlers dropped the
single and video
for Time last Friday, from their upcoming EP
Kaikoura Conceptions coming this Friday. Riding high
on a recent run of summer festival appearances and sold-out
headline shows, The Butlers have created a loyal fan base
through their summery, relaxed
sound.
- Indie favourites Mako Road
have treated fans to not only their brand new
single Don’t Keep Me Waiting, but have also
announced that their highly-anticipated debut album
Stranger Days is coming in July, followed by an
Australian and NZ album tour in August and September. Tickets
are on sale now!
- Venice
dropped Queen of the Night on Friday, with
support of industry heavyweights including Ratu
Gordon, Laughton Kora and Tiki Taane,
with the single produced and mixed at Auckland’s
iconic Roundhead Studios. Featuring one of
the world’s most proficient and respected bass players
Dan Antonovich, the single comes with a live
performance from The Civic in
Auckland.
- Louis Baker has
released a soul-stirring and deeply personal single and
video with Brighter Day, released last Friday. The
single pays tribute to the triumphs and adversities faced by
his Koro, with Baker revealing he wrote the song for his
grandfather he never met, who always kept a positive mindset
and looked for brighter days ahead. Listen to the song here,
and check out the video directed by Anahera Parata here.
- Kiwi
new-wave indie-soul four-piece Souldrop
delivered their latest video
for new single Cadet. Renowned for their summery surf
rock, Souldrop have developed a genre-bending sound,
infusing elements of reggae, rock, pop, jazz, funk and a
dash of psychedelic lemon. The group have released two EPs
in consecutive years, Hazy Days and a self-titled EP,
and promise fans that more is on the way very
soon.
- Wellington-based musician ZÖ has released her newest single Origami, a sign of what’s to come from her brand new EP that is set to be released later this year. Reflecting on the song, she says “this song is about realising I need to work on myself, that I’m the only one who can make it happen, but sometimes I forget and slip back into my old ways.” Listen to the profoundly personal single here.
KEY TOURS
It might be the last week of NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa, but that doesn’t mean live shows are slowing down. Every corner of the country is being treated this week; The Butlers and Muroki hit Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch this week while rising-pop artist PRINS is touring the South Island for two free shows. The Theia X Vayne CREEP tour is coming to a close with shows in Whakatane and Gisborne, Miles Calder continues his album-release tour visiting Leigh, Dan Sharp finishes up his enormous nationwide tour when he plays in Mt Maunganui this Friday, and you can catch CHAII in Auckland and Wellington this weekend. For a list of tours, gigs and shows playing around this country this week, click here.
