Four Seasons In One Play: Classical Music Fuses With Contemporary Theatre In A Treat For The Whole Whānau

Tim Bray Theatre Company in association with APO and UNITEC presents

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray



Music by Antonio Vivaldi in this, their landmark 30th year, Tim Bray Theatre Company broadens their repertoire and dives deep into the world of classical music. Playing at The PumpHouse Theatre from 3-17 July, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is a magical meeting of classical music and physical theatre in an experience that sets the finest of Baroque music against a vivid antipodean backdrop of the seasons of nature.





Pictured: UNITEC Third-year actors with APO Aspiring Musicians

In this delightful new production, four young Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) Aspiring Musicians come together to play each of four of the concerti in their entirety. Around the string quartet, six final year UNITEC actors will weave strong images of the seasons as they relate to life in Aotearoa. From blossoms to birds to basking on the beach at Christmas – this production will burst into life with the cycles of nature.

Honouring the trademark Tim Bray Theatre Company style of accessibility, fun and high creativity, this production offers children the chance to be mesmerised by the next generation of young musicians and actors as they take to the stage.

"The chance to collaborate with the APO and UNITEC to celebrate the talents of their students is an incredible opportunity. Our theatre company's purpose is to inspire children and young people from all backgrounds and abilities to be confident and creative, and this project certainly hits the mark for us.” Says Artistic Director, Tim Bray, QSM.

Written by Tim Bray, the theatrical work is drawn from personal moments and memories from his own life, growing up with his late beloved mother as she moved through the seasons and the times in her life. An ode to kiwi life, this is heart-warming and playful theatre that is filled with celebrations of our gorgeous little corner of the word – Aotearoa.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is a highly visual and musical production which will ignite the imaginations of the young, offering an experience that opens their minds to the beauty of classical music, setting their imaginations ablaze with its creative power.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons features APO Aspiring Musicians: KiHei Lee, Grace McKenzie, Tahee Kim and Cecile McNeill and Christine Lee. Actors from the third year UNITEC Programme include Hannah Anderson, Emma Laulu, Samantha McCutchan, Andra Mihailescu, Monique Rabie and Finlay Wilson. Watch this space: while you may not have heard of them today, these fine young performers are sure to be the stars of tomorrow.

Unleash the seasons on your whānau this winter and let them be swept away by the joys of classical music and cutting-edge contemporary theatre.

Now is not the time to hibernate – book now for this strictly limited season.

