Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four Seasons In One Play: Classical Music Fuses With Contemporary Theatre In A Treat For The Whole Whānau

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Tim Bray Theatre Company

Tim Bray Theatre Company in association with APO and UNITEC presents
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray


Music by Antonio Vivaldi in this, their landmark 30th year, Tim Bray Theatre Company broadens their repertoire and dives deep into the world of classical music. Playing at The PumpHouse Theatre from 3-17 July, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is a magical meeting of classical music and physical theatre in an experience that sets the finest of Baroque music against a vivid antipodean backdrop of the seasons of nature.


Pictured: UNITEC Third-year actors with APO Aspiring Musicians

In this delightful new production, four young Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) Aspiring Musicians come together to play each of four of the concerti in their entirety. Around the string quartet, six final year UNITEC actors will weave strong images of the seasons as they relate to life in Aotearoa. From blossoms to birds to basking on the beach at Christmas – this production will burst into life with the cycles of nature.

Honouring the trademark Tim Bray Theatre Company style of accessibility, fun and high creativity, this production offers children the chance to be mesmerised by the next generation of young musicians and actors as they take to the stage.

"The chance to collaborate with the APO and UNITEC to celebrate the talents of their students is an incredible opportunity. Our theatre company's purpose is to inspire children and young people from all backgrounds and abilities to be confident and creative, and this project certainly hits the mark for us.” Says Artistic Director, Tim Bray, QSM.

Written by Tim Bray, the theatrical work is drawn from personal moments and memories from his own life, growing up with his late beloved mother as she moved through the seasons and the times in her life. An ode to kiwi life, this is heart-warming and playful theatre that is filled with celebrations of our gorgeous little corner of the word – Aotearoa.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is a highly visual and musical production which will ignite the imaginations of the young, offering an experience that opens their minds to the beauty of classical music, setting their imaginations ablaze with its creative power.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons features APO Aspiring Musicians: KiHei Lee, Grace McKenzie, Tahee Kim and Cecile McNeill and Christine Lee. Actors from the third year UNITEC Programme include Hannah Anderson, Emma Laulu, Samantha McCutchan, Andra Mihailescu, Monique Rabie and Finlay Wilson. Watch this space: while you may not have heard of them today, these fine young performers are sure to be the stars of tomorrow.

Unleash the seasons on your whānau this winter and let them be swept away by the joys of classical music and cutting-edge contemporary theatre.

Now is not the time to hibernate – book now for this strictly limited season.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tim Bray Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 