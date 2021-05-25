Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fighting Discrimination With Perspiration: Fcb And The New Zealand Aids Foundation Team Up For Sweat With Pride

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Carmen Collected, Tilda Sweatpours or Jim Locker? You decide.

It’s a sad fact that in 2021, Aotearoa’s LGBTQIA+ communities have worse health outcomes than their peers in several different areas including mental health and HIV transmission.

So, to mark International Pride month in June, the New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) is challenging people to ‘Sweat with Pride’ by exercising for at least 21 minutes a day to get active and raise money to support the Rainbow community. To help with this, NZAF has engaged the services of three ‘Perspirational Trainers’, fronted by some of the LGBTQIA+ community’s most fabulous drag artists.

Upon signing up to the Sweat with Pride challenge, supporters choose a trainer, then the work (and fun!) begins. Carmen, Tilda and Jim will encourage, motivate and cheerlead supporters through their sweaty fundraising efforts throughout the month of June, with the goal of raising as much money as possible for Rainbow communities.

Proceeds will be used to fund HIV testing, sexual health services, counselling and community events for gay and bi guys and gender diverse people at NZAF. In addition, RainbowYOUTH, who provide support, information, resources and advocacy for Aotearoa’s queer, gender diverse, takatāpui and intersex youth, will receive 10% of proceeds. And OutLine, an all-ages Rainbow mental health organisation providing support to the Rainbow community, their friends, whānau, and those questioning, will also receive 10% of proceeds.

The campaign encompasses video content, OOH, social content, Print and Radio elements.

Dr Jason Myers, CEO of the New Zealand AIDS Foundation, says, “Aotearoa is often portrayed as a progressive country because we’ve achieved milestones like marriage equality. But the fight for equity for Rainbow people is far from over. Half of Rainbow New Zealanders have experienced mental illness, and STIs like syphilis and HIV disproportionately affect the Rainbow community. We need to act now to provide Rainbow New Zealanders with the support they desperately need. We’re asking everyday Kiwis to take a stand for our Rainbow communities by signing up to Sweat with Pride.”

Toby Sellers, MD at FCB Auckland, says, “This is a cause close to our hearts at FCB, and so it was a privilege to be in a position to help the New Zealand AIDS Foundation with this campaign. We’re passionate about ideas that lead to behaviour change and move New Zealand forward. To achieve this ambition, we ensure that we understand and connect with all New Zealanders, embracing a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to this within our own internal culture, and our partnership with the New Zealand AIDS Foundation and Sweat With Pride is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment”.

Visit https://sweatwithpride.com/ for more information and to meet Carmen, Tilda and Jim!

Carmen Collected:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pewrm1CO68k

Jim Locker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xlw08jcXD_A

Tilda Sweatpours:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beUpca1De5Q

 

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG).

FCB New Zealand is FCB’s largest integrated agency in Australasia and drives the change clients want, for brands such as Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Testicular Cancer NZ and Pak’nSave, to name a few on its roster. Learn more at https://fcb.co.nz/ and follow us on Instagram (@fcbnewzealand), Facebook (@FCBPR) and LinkedIn (@FCBNewZealand).

