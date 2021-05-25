Record Entries For Otago Museum Photography Awards

Entries closed yesterday for the updated Otago Wildlife Photography Competition with over double the photos from the previous year. The previous record in the 22-year history of the awards was 2381 entries. This year received a total of an incredible 4055 photos and almost doubled the number of people who entered.

Charlie Buchan came on board with the Museum in November last year as planning for the competition was beginning, and took over the strategy for the refreshed awards. “We wanted to increase the engagement with the community, bring the awards inline with other photography awards and into the digital world, as well as create partnerships with other organisations around the city”, said Mr Buchan.

It was an unmitigated success. The new Landscape photography pop-up category was the most popular of any category in the long history of the awards, and the Wildlife category too received more entries than ever before.

“We are stoked with the response”, said Mr Buchan. “It was great to partner with some fantastic organisations who have really got behind making this Awards the best one ever.” Partner organisations Cannon, Otago Daily Times, and Jonathan’s Photo Warehouse were joined this year by category sponsors, Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, Wild Dunedin festival, Pickled Possum Productions, Monarch Wildlife Cruises & Tours, and the Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

Jeannie Hayden of Wild Dunedin said, “We are so pleased that the competition was so popular! There is a great synergy between our festival and the awards. It is about celebrating Otago’s beautiful landscapes and wildlife. We are glad it was bigger than ever before, and we look forward to seeing who the winners are.”

The new social media category, in partnership with Tahu MacKenzie, was also a success with almost 300 entries. “We have been really impressed with the quality of the entries. My favourite was Jimmy Fraser’s image of a rifleman. It is stunning.”, said Mr Buchan. “Tahu will be selecting a winner for this special category, of course on social media, on Tuesday 15 June”.

The winners of the main competition will be announced Saturday 26 June at an invitation only ceremony, and then all entries will be on display for the public in Otago Museum’s Beautiful Science Gallery.

