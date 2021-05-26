Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Beths Return To Whammy Bar For An Intimate Show With Support From Stella Donnelly

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Great Things

Beloved indie band The Beths announce a very special club show at Karangahape Road’s Whammy Bar on Saturday 2 October, with support from Australian artist Stella Donnelly. Tickets go on sale today at thebeths.com

Elizabeth Stokes says, “We are very happy to be heading back to the Whammy bar, the place where we grew from a baby band playing to a grown up band. We haven't played there in a while so we will be channelling early Beths energy by nervously playing a couple of unreleased songs from the record we are working on currently and saying 'this is a new one'. We hope that the audience will reciprocate in turn by singing along to their old favourites and accidentally spilling beer on the stage. It's going to be fun.”

They may have started as a club band, but The Beths have played progressively larger New Zealand venues, particularly following the release of their Aotearoa Music Award-winning 2020 release Jump Rope Gazers (Album of the Year). The Beths also won Best Group and Best Alternative Act in 2019 and 2020. After selling out their Jump Rope Gazers album release show at the Powerstation in just six days, the band sold out venues around the country, wrapping up their biggest ever NZ headline tour at the iconic Auckland Town Hall.

Though they can command much bigger spaces, The Beths will return to one of their favourite venues from the early days, treating fans to an intimate show that will include tracks from Future Me Hates Me and Jump Rope Gazers, as well as brand new songs.

Fans should get in quick for a rare opportunity to see The Beths up close at Whammy Bar. Tickets are on sale now at thebeths.com.
 

The Beths Live at Whammy Bar
with support from Stella Donnelly
Saturday 2 October
Tickets at thebeths.com

