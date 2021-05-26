Author Launches Seven Stories To Celebrate Sāmoan Language Week

A Lower Hutt children’s author will kick off Vaiaso o le Gagana Sāmoa (Sāmoan Language Week) by launching seven stories in one hit.

Sāmoan author and Pasifika education advocate Dahlia Malaeulu’s Mila's My Aganu'u series of books is the first to be written, edited, illustrated, designed and published by an all Pasifika team.

The launch is being hosted by Hutt City Libraries.

Dahlia says while she is keen to share Sāmoan stories with the world, a key aim of the books is to help Sāmoan Kiwis further grow their cultural confidence to explore and share their own stories.

"I really want readers to understand that our Sāmoan language, values and culture are assets - a gateway to learning more about ourselves and others. That who we are and what we know is important, and that we can proudly succeed ourselves, as Pasifika."

The My Aganu'u series is a range of picture books aimed at primary students. The launch will include four new titles in the Mila’s My Gagana series, and a new board book featuring Sāmoan measina,or treasures, that feature in the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa’s collection.

Dahlia’s book launch is at the War Memorial Library, Lower Hutt, Saturday 29 May at 2.30pm.

Vaiaso o le Gagana Sāmoa runs from Sunday 30 May through to Saturday 5 June.

