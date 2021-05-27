Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau Fund Makes Positive Difference For Young Aucklanders

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Tamariki and rangatahi struggling to play sport due to financial hardship have received a much needed boost of $536,000. Thanks to the Junior Players Tamaki Makaurau Fund, 51 organisations have financial support to help them impact around 10,000 participants across Auckland

Managed by Aktive in collaboration with community delivery partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, the one-off fund was designed to support organised sport in the region, with a strong focus on young people.

Aktive CE Dr Sarah Sandley explains how the fund was targeted to make a positive difference.

"Auckland has faced additional COVID-19 lockdowns, which has significantly impacted the organised sport sector, specifically how it operates, being sustainable and retaining members. With the input of our community delivery partners, this fund was established to support tamariki and rangatahi to continue to be active through organised sport, particularly where cost is identified as a barrier."

The fund covered costs such as membership/access fees, vouchers or multi-code memberships, essential sports equipment and clothing. It was allocated on regional and local bases, and distributed on merit to organisations that demonstrated they were best placed to meet the needs of tamariki and rangatahi from higher deprivation households.

Specific contributions were made from CLM Community Sport and Harbour Sport, with their investments deployed in the South Auckland and North Harbour areas respectively.

A total of 149 applications across 30 codes was received, with an overall requested sum of more than $2 million. The maximum amount that an individual organisation could apply for was $20,000 with all applications reviewed extensively. Click here to view successful applicants.

Dr Sandley adds: "Our vision is to make Auckland the world’s most active city. Along with the Working Together Fund, the development of this fund was based on sector wide surveys and valuable feedback which enabled us to determine the best ways to support the Auckland sport and recreation sector, particularly the region’s young people.

"It brings together investment from Sport New Zealand, Aktive, CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere - and we would like to thank our partners for supporting these additional grants for the region and making a positive difference for the sector and young people in Tamaki Makaurau."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 