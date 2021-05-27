Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Your Weekend Sorted: Trans-Tasman Double Header At Eden Park

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

 

This weekend, New Zealand’s national stadium is the place to be with a stacked double-header of trans-Tasman sporting action on the line-up.

First up, the Blues will face off against the Brumbies in round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman. Just one week on from their win against the Waratahs, the Blues head into this weekend’s fixture undefeated in the trans-Tasman competition.

Then on Sunday, the Wellington Phoenix will defend their Auckland fortress after 470 days away. Last weekend’s Wellington victory saw more than 24,000 Nix fans packed into Sky Stadium, setting a new attendance record at a regular season Phoenix fixture in New Zealand.

This weekend, Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner is calling on Aucklanders to make their way to Eden Park to beat that record once again.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Wellington Phoenix back to Eden Park in what’s sure to be a celebration for New Zealand football fans.

“The Wellington Phoenix remain undefeated at New Zealand’s national stadium and this fixture provides an opportunity to fill the stands with a sea of yellow as tens of thousands of Phoenix fans descend upon Eden Park for the first time in more than 15 months,” says Sautner.

The event says Sautner marks a new era for the beautiful game at Eden Park, which will host the opening matches of FIFA World Cup 2022/23.

Sports fans are spoilt for choice this weekend in Auckland, says Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Richard Clarke.

“We love hosting our Aussie opponents, and we’re excited to welcome friends, whānau and fans from both sides of the ditch to one the greatest trans-Tasman sporting weekends on offer. Trans-Tasman rivalry will be at fever pitch, and it will bring a welcome stimulus to the regional economy,’ says Clarke.

This weekend’s double-header also signals the return of international sporting content to Eden Park. Over the last two months, seven fixtures have been added to the venue’s event schedule, including three Super Rugby Trans-Tasman fixtures, the Wellington Phoenix and three All Blacks test matches. Tournaments originally shifted from 2021 to 2022 are also now being confirmed, including RWC 2022.

“After a challenging year of Covid restrictions and cancellations, it’s very encouraging to see the return of premium international content to Eden Park,” says Sautner.

“A year ago, we were just emerging from lockdown. So, to see these fixtures returning is very welcome not only for us, but for our members and partners who have continued to support us through unparalleled times.”

