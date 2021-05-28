Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Photograph Wins Inaugural Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award

Friday, 28 May 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: NZ Portrait Gallery

Bodie Friend from Waikato been announced the winner of the 2021 Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award and a $20,000 cash prize.

Bodie’s work “Nana”, a photograph depicting his great-uncle Pat Kingi, or as he’s more affectionately known as, Nana Pat, was chosen as the winner from an impressive 128 entries nationwide and 50 finalists at the TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday 27 May 2021.

Following the award ceremony, a hikoi took place where the winner and runner-up were led by Kiingi Tuheitia to the NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata who officially opened the exhibition with a blessing.

Bodie, whose iwi affiliations include Waikato, Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tapuika, and Ngāti Porou, says the award win is still sinking in.

“To be honest, I am so humbled to be recognised in this way, it seems so unbelievably surreal.

Entering the Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award for me was about sharing, honouring and celebrating the beauty, mana, and uniqueness of our people; whether it’s my uncle, our kaumātua, or our tūpuna. It has given me the opportunity to connect with whānau, explore my whakapapa and reflect on my own identity,” he said.

After attending Manurewa High School, the father of three went on to study computer graphics and design at Natcoll followed by two years of animation at Animation School. He had a 10-year stint working as a newspaper and magazine graphic designer and over the past nine years has been working for the NZ Warriors within the club’s communications department. Bodie also leads a creative team at his church which includes photography, design, social media and videography.

“For me, being acknowledged as an emerging Māori artist is an uplifting experience in and of itself. I love this kaupapa, I had been thinking about similar concepts before I came across it, so it was a blessing just to journey through the process. Our people are so creative and talented, initiatives like this will help to inspire and encourage others to create and share just as it has done for me. The more Māori telling Māori stories the better,” he said.

When describing his work, Bodie says, “Pat Kingi is kaumatua at our marae, Horahora Marae in Rangiriri. This portrait was taken the weekend before his 88th birthday at my aunties whare after lunch (boil up) and discussing whakapapa. Even at his age, he still works hard at the marae like mowing lawns, painting fences and weeding gardens. He’s played a key role in me reconnecting with my Waikato identity.”

A partnership between Kiingtanga and the NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, the award was launched last year in honour of Kiingi Tuheitia. Emerging Māori artists were tasked with creating an artwork using any visual medium, with whakapapa connections to the depicted tupuna (ancestors).

The award attracted portraits using a wide range of mediums including whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving), photography, ceramics and oil paintings.

The finalist artworks were judged by a distinguished panel comprising renowned artists at the opening of the exhibition. These include tohunga taa moko and kapa haka exponent Sir Derek Lardelli; celebrated artist, teacher and activist, Kura Te Waru Rewiri and artist Lisa Reihana, who is known around the world for her portraits and digital art.

Reflecting on the winning artwork the judges said:

“He whakaahua e whakaahuahua nei i ona iti me ona whakatamarahi ki te rangi. This wonderful black and white photographic portrait Nana Pat, 2021 by Bodie Friend of Pat Kingi is full of aroha. This humble kaumatua with his warm smile speaks of his life and journey. And in that journey, he is still with us, a survivor. This image reflects his honour and is a reminder to us all of our own ancestors.”

The runner-up and winner of the $2,500 second prize was awarded to runner up Te Haunui Tuna for his work ‘Survival’, a digital drawing and video.

On his entry, Te Haunui states, “Tamarau Waiari is my great great great grandfather on my mother’s side. I chose to portray my tipuna koroua because of his connection to Waikato through his engagement at the battle of Orakau in 1864.”

The judges also gave honourable mentions to 13 artists including Suzanne Tamaki, Tukiri Tini, Emiko Sheehan, Sky Sigley, Eleanor Wright, Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart, Lucia Hemara, Tina Tangiweto, Nathaniel Nathan, Waiaio Nga, Morehu Elkington, Ashley Rangi, Kura Riwai Mokena, Jonathan Morrish and Tessa Williams

The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront from 28 May to 15 August 2021, after this, the exhibition will be touring nationally. The public can also vote for their choice to win the People’s Choice Award – a cash prize of $2,500, announced at the close of the exhibition.

Further information on the award and exhibition can be found at nzportraitgallery.org.nz/kiingituheitiaaward

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Portrait Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 