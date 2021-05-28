Applications Open For National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund 2021

Applications for a fund that provides financial incentives to encourage the conservation of privately owned heritage places are now open.

The National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund, administered by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, supports the conservation of places on the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero.

Applications for 2021 consideration close with regional offices of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga on 25 June 2021. It is intended that the applications will be considered at the August meeting of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board unless Covid 19 issues or other unforeseen events require a delay.

Applications must be made on the appropriate form provided by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and sent with all required supporting material to the nearest Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga office.

For more information – or to download the application form – visit www.heritage.org.nz/protecting-heritage/funding/~/link.aspx?_id=A9FDCB7C87D74281BFEEC9F264F291BB&_z=z)

