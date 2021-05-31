Graham Candy- The Most Popular Kiwi Musician You’ve Never Heard Of?

Photo credit: mpassin

Graham Candy is a singer songwriter of upbeat dance pop music who moved to Berlin in 2013. Candy had his first collaboration with famed German DJ and producer Alle Farben, ‘She Moves’ (2014) that gained him quick popularity with his quirky, high-range vocals, as well as his first platinum single.

Since the move, Candy has performed at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, numerous European festivals and twice (2016,2020) at one of Europe’s biggest street parties; The New Years Eve Party at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to a live crowd of 1 million and televised crowd of 8 million!

‘Aroha’ is the first single for Graham Candy from his upcoming EP, spreading the message of compassion, empathy and love across Europe with this high energy, singalong song with sounds from his old home and new!

Produced and written with European producers Filous, Florence Arman, ’Aroha’ is a song to be played out loud any season!

The video filmed on a recent (ish) trip home to Aotearoa shows Graham Candy may’ve left Aotearoa, but the force of home certainly lives strong with him on his new adventure in Europe.

Graham Candy’s New EP - Keep On Smiling coming soon.

Keep On Smiling will be the second EP from Graham Candy. Five songs from the past five years have been put together to show all the sides of Candy: The singer-songwriter, the 90’s kid, the genre jumper!

Keep On Smiling is a feel good collective, giving listeners sing-along hooks, vibey lyrics and a personality that many Europeans have gotten to know and Kiwis are about to discover.

