Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Graham Candy- The Most Popular Kiwi Musician You’ve Never Heard Of?

Monday, 31 May 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: The Label

Photo credit: mpassin

Graham Candy is a singer songwriter of upbeat dance pop music who moved to Berlin in 2013. Candy had his first collaboration with famed German DJ and producer Alle Farben, ‘She Moves’ (2014) that gained him quick popularity with his quirky, high-range vocals, as well as his first platinum single.

Since the move, Candy has performed at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, numerous European festivals and twice (2016,2020) at one of Europe’s biggest street parties; The New Years Eve Party at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to a live crowd of 1 million and televised crowd of 8 million!

‘Aroha’ is the first single for Graham Candy from his upcoming EP, spreading the message of compassion, empathy and love across Europe with this high energy, singalong song with sounds from his old home and new!

Produced and written with European producers Filous, Florence Arman, ’Aroha’ is a song to be played out loud any season!

The video filmed on a recent (ish) trip home to Aotearoa shows Graham Candy may’ve left Aotearoa, but the force of home certainly lives strong with him on his new adventure in Europe.

Graham Candy’s New EP - Keep On Smiling coming soon.

Keep On Smiling will be the second EP from Graham Candy. Five songs from the past five years have been put together to show all the sides of Candy: The singer-songwriter, the 90’s kid, the genre jumper!

Keep On Smiling is a feel good collective, giving listeners sing-along hooks, vibey lyrics and a personality that many Europeans have gotten to know and Kiwis are about to discover.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 