Winter Season Kicks Off In Ruapehu This Queen’s Birthday Weekend

Ruapehu is set to shine this weekend with a range of fun activities opening to kick off the winter season.

Happy Valley – NZ’s premier beginner’s ski facility at Whakapapa on Mt Ruapehu is set to open Saturday 5 June with the rest of the mountain opening up from 3 July onwards.

Due to Covid-19, Mt Ruapehu had to limit capacity and facilities last year. This year, across both Tūroa and Whakapapa – all lifts, cafes, rental facilities will all be fully operational this winter season.

For those keen to experience the mountain at new heights, the Sky Waka gondola ride is also set to re-open this Saturday 5 June. As the longest, most advanced gondola ride in NZ, Sky Waka is a 1.8 km journey into the clouds above the breathtaking sights of Tongariro National Park.

For some iconic family fun off the mountain, the annual Fresh Direct Ohakune Carrot Carnival is back and better than ever and takes place Saturday 5 June at the Ohakune Junction.

“Each year, this well-loved event attracts more and more visitors into our region. It’s a great day out for the family with an incredible array of local crafts and goods, rides, games, entertainment, as well as a delicious range of food stalls showcasing kiwi favourites and international fare,” explains Sarah Williams, Marketing Manager for Visit Ruapehu.

The Annual Grower’s Games, a spud and spoon race and the popular carrot cake competition are just some of the highlights at Ohakune’s Carrot Carnival. A new development this year is an after-party at the iconic Kings Ohakune from 9 pm. It’s free entry to an exciting line up of local DJs to ring in the winter season as well as some enticing vegetarian cocktails on the menu with the likes of the Carrot Margherita and Beetroot Gin on special for the night.

Another local favourite - Johnny Nation’s Chocolate Éclair Shop also reopens this weekend with shop doors opening from Thursday 3 June.

For those looking to indulge, treat yourself to a Queen’s Birthday High Tea with a Royal Twist at the Chateau Tongariro available from 4-7 June.

Keep up to date with upcoming events in Ruapehu at www.visitruapehu.com

© Scoop Media

