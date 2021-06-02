Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sky Sport And Discovery NZ Partner To Bring State Of Origin Game 1 Live To Three

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: Sky TV

Sky and Discovery, the global leader in real-life entertainment, have further expanded their partnership announcing today that State of Origin Game 1 will broadcast live on Three and ThreeNow on 9 June 2021, as well as live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now. The remainder of the State of Origin series will be live and exclusive on Sky.

The broadcast is the first time Three has offered State of Origin in 19 years, and will enable all New Zealanders to watch Game 1 of the State of Origin series live across Three, ThreeNow, Sky and Sky Sport Now.

Come game day, Newshub Late will air at the special time of 9.30pm with State of Origin coverage commencing from 9.50pm. Build-up, halftime and post-match commentary will be localised with a team of expert reporters and presenters from Newshub and Sky.

Sky Sport viewers will get the full experience from Nine’s expert panel starting at 9pm and going right through until kick-off at 10.10pm. Sky customers will also get Nine’s in-depth analysis at half-time and full time as the Nine team reviews the action.

Glen Kyne, General Manager, Discovery New Zealand and Australia said: “We are excited to be bringing State of Origin to our Three audience in partnership with Sky. It’s been a long time since this iconic event was last seen live on free-to-air and we know Kiwis will be thrilled to catch the action live on Three and ThreeNow.”

Jonny Errington, Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Sky and Discovery have been partners for many years, and we’re pleased to work together to deliver this special broadcast of Game 1 of State of Origin on Three. It builds on Sky’s longstanding commitment to offer key sports events to New Zealand audiences on free-to-air as well as on Sky. In previous years State of Origin has been offered delayed on Prime, and this partnership steps that up with the live broadcast of Game 1 on Three.”

“Our goal at Sky is to connect New Zealanders with the sport and entertainment they love, in ways that work for them. Partnerships are an important part of our strategy, and we look forward to working with the team at Discovery and Three to bring this match to kiwi sports fans.”

Andrew Abdo, Chief Executive of the NRL, said: “We are delighted that the first match of State of Origin, a rivalry that captures all sports lovers’ imagination, is being offered to a broader audience in New Zealand via Sky’s collaboration with Discovery. This is a great outcome for our fans in New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sky TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 