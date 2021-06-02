Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Future-soul PNG Artist, NGAIIRE Shares New Single 'Closer'

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: The Label

Photo Credit: Dan Segal

Papau New Guinea-born, with Aotearoa/NZ childhood and now Sydney-based; future soul artist Ngaiire is elated to share that her forthcoming album 3 will be released Friday 27 August via Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records for AUNZ and Majestic Casual for the rest of the world. She also shares the brand new single 'Closer', co-written with Japanese Wallpaper and Jack Grace.

Described by Ngaiire as her "sweaty 80’s summer love song", the track is centred around how she observed and understood love, sex and dating as a young girl growing up in post-colonial Papua New Guinea. She describes - "It's about that desperation of lust and love that grows out of your secret fantasies for another and the silent afterthought of whether it’s wise to fall that hard because it might be short lived. That level of unbridled want for someone coupled with religious guilt, heartbreak and the human need to have love reciprocated was a mean cocktail of emotions that I came to know quite well, even as a spectator."

3 was written by Ngaiire and produced in partnership with Jack Grace over the course of the last three years. Made during an incredible time of change, learning and processing, Ngaiire has penned an incredible artist mission statement that dives deep into her identity, heritage, history and the story of creating her third album. Read her powerful artist statement in full below.

3 will be released on green vinyl, black vinyl and will be available on all digital platforms.

