TEG And Laneway Festival Join Forces

One of Australia and New Zealand's most beloved touring events Laneway Festival is delighted to announce it has joined forces with TEG, the leading global live entertainment, ticketing and technology business, for its next phase.

Laneway Festival began in Melbourne in 2005 as St Jerome’s Laneway Festival and steadily expanded in partnership with Chugg Entertainment across five Australian cities (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle) as well as Auckland, New Zealand and Singapore.

Laneway has a longstanding reputation for thoughtful, diverse and prophetic programming and has hosted an abundance of breakthrough artists including Billie Eilish, Lorde, HAIM, Denzel Curry, Run The Jewels, Tame Impala and Flume, often at the very beginning of their careers. Laneway’s touring arm, Laneway Presents (also a partnership with Chugg Entertainment) delivered tours and festival side-shows for acts such as Florence & the Machine, CHVRCHES, Billie Eilish, Mac Demarco and many others.

Laneway Festival founders Jerome Borazio and Danny Rogers will remain as substantial owners and continue to run the festival and the business as co-Managing Directors, in partnership with TEG.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones says he is thrilled to welcome Laneway Festival to the TEG family:

“We have enormous respect for Laneway, which has grown from a Melbourne street party into a world-class festival with a strong touring arm, consistently breaking new local and international artists to the youth market in the region,” he said.

Jones added: “Laneway will continue to operate as it always has. Jerome, Danny and the team will work closely with TEG Live Managing Director Tim McGregor as they continue to innovate and plan for the 2022 Laneway Festival. Watch this space!”

Jerome Borazio and Danny Rogers say:

“Firstly, we would like to thank everyone who has helped to make Laneway what it is today. The festival started in a tiny alley in Melbourne in 2005 and has grown to become an institution in Australia, NZ and Singapore, thanks to the hard work and passion of some of the most genuine and talented music lovers in the country. We are endlessly thankful for and humbled by their contribution.

To the current team working on the festival: thank you for your ongoing patience throughout this challenging period for our industry. With our new partnership with TEG we’ll be able to navigate these next few years knowing we have a team who shares the festival’s long-term vision.

To the fans and artists: we are super determined to get Laneway Festival back on the circuit ASAP, delivering you the amazing line-ups and experiences that you’ve grown accustomed to.

Finally, we want to thank Michael Chugg, Mark Kneebone, Manolo Echave and their incredible teams, past and present. The festival would not exist today without their vision, passion and support.”

About TEG

TEG is a leading global live entertainment, ticketing and technology business that sits at the heart of the live event experience for millions of fans. TEG operates worldwide out of seven country offices and includes TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG MJR, TEG Van Egmond, Handsome Tours, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, Ticketek Marketplace, Eventopia, Softix, TicketCharge, TicketWorld, Ticketek Singapore, TEG Analytics, TEG Insights and TEG Digital.

Life is Better Live. Whether it’s Sport, Concerts, Musicals, Theatre or Exhibitions, nothing beats the live experience! For more information www.teg.com.au

About Laneway Festival

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is a boutique indie music festival that, over the course of 16 years, has evolved from a Melbourne Street party into an established one-day touring event that spans two countries and six cities (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle in Australia; and Auckland, NZ). It delivers over 85 hours of contemporary live music to over 100,000 music enthusiasts annually.

© Scoop Media

