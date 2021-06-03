Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Edith Piaf - À L'Olympia À Paris - Extra Auckland Performance Plus New Shows In Wellington & Christchurch

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 6:50 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

NEW SHOWS ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND

AUCKLAND, The Civic - Sat, 3 July – 7pm LIMITED SEATS
AUCKLAND, The Civic - Sun, 4 July – 1pm NEW
CHRISTCHURCH, Isaac Theatre Royal - Sat, 7 August – 7pm NEW
WELLINGTON, Opera House - Sat, 21 August – 7pm NEW

Due to popular demand, a second performance of Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris, performed by special invitation by Yulia, is announced for The Civic, Auckland, next month Auckland Live 2021 Cabaret Season. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Excitingly, performances in Christchurch and Wellington are also today announced for this August. These performance are on sale next Thursday, 10 June via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

Commemorating 60 years since the Little Sparrow's classic concert album Récital 1961, New Zealand's multi-award-winning pop-classical contralto Yulia - with orchestra and band - revisits those historic performances at the Paris theatre L'Olympia.

French chanteuse Piaf was a global icon of resistance and triumph in the last years of her extraordinary life. Between 1955 and 1962, the Paris theatre L'Olympia became her second home, where electrifying ovations greeted some of the greatest performances of her long, celebrated career.

L'Olympia witnessed the live debut of her signature song, ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, and definitive recordings of some of her most stirring songs of love, joy, and resilience, including ‘Mon Dieu’, ‘La Vie en rose’, ‘L'Accordeoniste’, ‘Milord’, ‘La Foule’ and ‘Padam Padam’.

A fluent French speaker, Russian-born Yulia has explored the distinctive smoulder and brass of the Piaf catalogue for more than a decade, from a special engagement in Chambord Castle in France to the New Zealand Jazz and Blues Festival in Christchurch.

Piaf's ‘L'hymne a l'amour’ was among the many highlights of Into The West, Yulia's chart-topping debut album of 2004. Her second, Montage, made her the first female vocalist in New Zealand to have two number one albums in a row, culminating in total sales of 6 x Platinum.

Don’t miss this meeting across the ages, as one of our most inspired talents channels the great chanteuse performing at the peak of her powers: Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris.

The two Auckland performances are marquee events of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season. For more information, visit Auckland Live. More information here

AUCKLAND, The Civic - Sat, 3 July – 7pm LIMITED SEATS
AUCKLAND, The Civic - Sun, 4 July – 1pm NEW
CHRISTCHURCH, Isaac Theatre Royal - Sat, 7 August – 7pm NEW
WELLINGTON, Opera House - Sat, 21 August – 7pm NEW
 

TICKETS FROM TICKETMASTER & TICKETEK

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 