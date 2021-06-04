The Sensonauts Share Their Love Of Dance Music In Christchurch

Ed Zuccollo, Intro to Production workshop

What: Bass-ics “How do you make That Tune?” Intro to Production workshop

When: Wed 23 June, 6.30 – 8.45pm

Where: XCHC, The Exchange Christchurch, 376 Wilsons Road, Christchurch

What: Bass-ics Gen Up on your Music Genres workshop

When: Thu 24 June, 6.30 – 8.30pm

Where: XCHC, The Exchange Christchurch, 376 Wilsons Road, Christchurch

Wellington-based collective The Sensonauts are coming to Christchurch for 3 days of teaching and sharing dance music. Known for creating supportive, welcoming music workshops and courses that help change gender diversity in the DJ/club scene, they’re excited to share these sessions with Christchurch music-lovers.

First up is a “How Do You Make That Tune?” workshop with talented Wellington musician Ed Zuccollo (Zuke/Kita). This is a great introduction to producing electronic music from scratch. Zuccollo will explain from the ground up how to construct a piece of dance music. He'll talk through the elements needed, play examples of each element, and introduce the software used in music production. Keyboardist and producer Zuccollo is the keys player for Trinity Roots and Kita, and works with artists such as Thomas Oliver, Electric Wire Hustle, and Rhian Sheehan. He produces electronic dance music as Zuke and has played Zuke sets from Splore to CubaDupa.

Next up is a "Gen Up on your Music Genres" workshop with new Christchurch local, Paige Julia. This session breaks down electronic dance music, so that gig and festival-goers know how to identify the music they love dancing to. Attendees will find out how to tell the difference between the most popular genres such as house, drum and bas, and a whole lot more. They will listen to examples of different genres, test their newfound genre-spotting skills, and find out intriguing music history and facts in the mix too. Julia has released music with Samsara Beats (US), MalLabel Music (US), Forest Biz (UK), Uncomfortable Beats (AU), and Totally Roasted (NZ). She recently released her debut album "Morphling".

Finally, Zuccollo, Julia and SorchaLula from The Sensonauts will all play a Sustain / Release: Vol 2 Gig by Void Sound. On Fri 25 June, this showcases a live synthesizer sound journey from Zuccollo before launching into breaks, bass, dubstep, jungle and more.

Who or what are The Sensonauts?

The Sensonauts make unique, beautiful experiences through the senses, music, dance and more. They bring a focus on sound and are passionate about changing gender diversity within electronic music. 'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts for people to learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment.

Paige Julia DJ, Genres workshop

