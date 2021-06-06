Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealander Nick Afoa Announced As The Lead Role Of Simba In The Lion King International Tour

Sunday, 6 June 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

Kiwi performer Nick Afoa has been announced to reprise his role as Simba in THE LION KING International Tour’s Auckland season. The unparalleled theatre experience will open at Spark Arena on June 24th for a strictly limited season. Audiences are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their seats, with close to 100,000 tickets already sold.

Having previously held the role of Simba in both Sydney and on London’s West End, New Zealander Nick Afoa is delighted to join THE LION KING in his home town of Auckland.

Nick Afoa commented on his casting: “I’m over the moon to be reprising this incredibly special role in my home country. It’s a tremendous honour to be a part of this amazing show, and I can’t wait to perform in front of my friends and whānau at Spark Arena.”

Raised in Mangere and Papatoetoe, Afoa was a talented rugby union player growing up. He belonged to Ponsonby Rugby Football Club, before being selected to play for New Zealand in the 2004 Under 19 World Cup in South Africa. At age 27, Afoa’s head was turned to musical theatre, and in 2013 he stepped into the lead role of Simba for THE LION KING in Sydney. In 2016, Afoa joined the production in London, a role he held until the Covid Pandemic closed the West End in early 2020.

Producer for the International Tour, Michael Cassel commented “We are incredibly excited to have been able to cast New Zealand’s own Nick Afoa in this coveted role for our Auckland season. Joining us from the West End production of The Lion King, we can’t wait to welcome him to the stage at Spark Arena from June 24th.”

On behalf of the local presenter, Spark Arena, Michael Coppel said: “Spark Arena are thrilled to have Nick join the cast, and look forward to seeing him perform in front of his first-ever home crowd.”

Due to overwhelming demand, THE LION KING International Tour has added an additional matinee performance to its strictly limited Auckland season during school holidays. The production holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand.

THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre.

Having played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced THE LION KING, making it the most successful musical in theatrical history. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has created a spectacular show for Kiwi audiences who will be treated to extraordinary performances by a talented and diverse international company, comprising 16 nationalities.

THE LION KING is proudly supported by its event partner - Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council. OPENS JUNE 24th 2021.

© Scoop Media

