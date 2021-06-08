Rock Royalty Coming To Selwyn Sounds 2022

Headlining is rock royalty Aussie legend Jimmy Barnes at the popular Canterbury Music Festival Selwyn Sounds on Saturday 5th March 2022. With a line-up that also includes Jon Stevens, Choirboys, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, Ardijah and Rietta Austin, Selwyn Sounds will deliver another big day for live music lovers.

Jimmy Barnes

Jimmy Barnes, affectionately known by all as Barnesy, is the heart and soul of Australian rock and roll. He will release his 20th studio album Flesh and Wood on 2 July and already has 17 #1 albums under his belt, more than The Beatles, and is considered rock royalty both in Australia and New Zealand. His third book, Killing Time: short stories from the long way home, was released in 2020 and debuted at #1 on the non-fiction book charts. Never one to slow down, Jimmy also has two new books slated for release in 2021 – a children’s book, Rosie the Rhinoceros, in October and a cookbook with Jane in November titled Where The River Bends. Jimmy will deliver another show that will have the fans singing and dancing along to all his greatest hits.

Barnsey will top a huge line-up of Aussie and Kiwis including Australian based powerhouse voice of INXS and Noiseworks Jon Stevens. The former frontman of these bands will rock out chart toppers such as Devil Inside, Suicide Blonde, Need you Tonight and Original Sin from INXS and Hot Chilli Women, Take me Back and No Lies from Noiseworks.

Also coming across the ditch are Aussie Rock - Choirboys - Run to Paradise, Boys Will Be Boys, and Struggle Town are just a few of the songs that Aussies and Kiwis know and love. 30 years on they are still rocking, performing, and enjoying life. The Choirboys love to turn it up and give it everything.

Stellar* returns to Selwyn Sounds 2022 with their unique blend of rock and electronica to crank out 20 years of timeless classics. Fronted by Boh Runga, their live shows feature every one of those five radio hits from their debut album 1999’s Mix – ‘Violent', 'What You Do (Bastard)', 'Undone', 'Every Girl', and 'Part of Me'. And then there’s chart-toppers like 'All It Takes', 'Taken' and 'Star'. Selwyn Sounds fans wanted them back, so they will return.

Making their debuts on the Lincoln Stage will be Greg Johnson, Ardijah and Rietta Austin.

Greg Johnson returns to New Zealand from California to perform with his legendary band Ben King, Wayne Bell and Mark Hughes.

Greg says fans can look forward to thirty years of great hits including Isabelle, Don’t Wait Another Day, Liberty, Save Yourself, It's Been So Long, Now the Sun is Out, Looking Out on Monday, I Got Opinions, Swagger and more recent gems.

If ‘Time makes a Wine’, then the essence of one of Aotearoa’s finest blends is in our very own Ardijah. Featuring the unmistakable vocal sound of Betty-Anne Monga, Ardijah bring POLYFONK to Selwyn Sounds for the very first time. This multi award winning band has some of New Zealand’s all-time favourite song. Time Makes a Wine, Silly Love Songs, Watchin’ You and Moonlighting are sure to bring the house down.

Selwyn Sounds has been a lucky winner with people returning home because of the worldwide epidemic. Not only has Greg Johnson returned, but so has the world acclaimed singer Rietta Austin. London based Rietta is one of BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” vocalists, touring arenas and performing on “Strictly Come Dancing” live shows.

Rietta starred in a worldwide released, UK Channel 5 Freddy Mercury biopic, “Who Wants to Live Forever”, and was selected to perform for legendary band Queen at the 2015 Artists & Managers lifetime achievement awards for Jim Beach, the band’s manager.

Rietta was the first artist to open the O2 Arena in London prior to Bon Jovi.

What a way to start the day

Event Promoter David Parlane has said “This is one of our strongest line-ups at Selwyn Sounds and it’s great that we can plan to have the Aussie Bands join us in 2022.

Not only do we have a great line up on stage, but we also have over 30 food outlets to cater for all tastes.

Selwyn Sounds is now well and truly on the calendar for concert goers and this summer will be one not to be missed.

Tickets to next year’s March 5 event are on-sale Thursday June 10th at www.selwynsounds.co.nz.

EVENT DETAILS:

Selwyn Sounds

Saturday 5 March 2022

11.00am – 8.30pm

Lincoln Domain, Meijer Drive, Lincoln – 15 mins drive from Christchurch.

THE LINE-UP

Jimmy Barnes

Jon Stevens –INXS and Noiseworks Collection

Choirboys

Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Ardijah

Rietta Austin

