THE WEDDING SINGER - Smash-hit Musical Comedy Announced For Auckland-only Season

David Venn Enterprises is thrilled to announce that the smash-hit Broadway musical that has Australia in a tizz, The Wedding Singer, is headed to Auckland this August.

From the Broadway creators and writer of the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Hollywood blockbuster, audiences will be treated to one of the most hilarious, feel-good musicals to hit the boards in decades. This season will be strictly limited, playing in Auckland only at The Civic from 26 August.

Tickets are on sale from Thursday 17 June. Get your comic relief and snap up the best seats by joining the ticket waitlist via weddingsingermusical.co.nz

The Wedding Singer is proudly supported by Auckland Unlimited through the Regional Events Fund and Auckland Live, and will mark one of the first musical productions to tour from Australia to New Zealand since the trans-Tasman bubble was introduced.

Remember cassette players, ATARI, slap bands and outrageous hair? It’s time to dust off your ‘80’s best and get ready for some all-out fun!

It’s 1985: Hair is huge, collars are up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.

Following sold-out performances on Broadway, across the UK, and Australia this adrenaline-charged hit musical features all your favourite characters and a sparkling new soundtrack that does for the 1980s what Hairspray did for the ‘60s. The musical also achieved a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

“It’s such a joyful, nostalgic romp of pure rom-com fun. I can’t wait to see audiences dress in their ‘80s finest and join the party of the year!” says producer David Venn.

Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s number one wedding singer and the life of the party. That is until his own fiancée strands him at the altar. Bitter and broken, Robbie begins to make every wedding as disastrous as his own until a warm-hearted waitress named Julia intervenes. Only trouble is, Julia’s about to be - you guessed it - married! Can Robbie pull off the performance of the decade and win the girl of his dreams?

The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. A long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler, Tim wrote the classic hit films Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison, as well as several other Sandler-starring blockbusters in addition to The Wedding Singer.

Just say YES to The Wedding Singer and come celebrate all the fun of the ‘80s!



Strictly Limited Season

From 26 August

The Civic, Auckland

Join The Waitlist | weddingsingermusical.co.nz

