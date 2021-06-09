CHEMISTRY Doubles Donations In 2021 With Every Shave Matters Campaign

Chemistry has doubled donations per shavee for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC)’s 2021 Shave for a Cure campaign, ‘Every Shave Matters’.

Chemistry, who has been working with LBC for four years, saw a 50% increase in donations per individual shaving with the 2021 campaign, which was rolled out across TV, radio, OOH, print, digital, and social media.

“The results show how truly powerful dynamic creative and user-generated style content can be when it comes to building a community of fundraisers both online and offline,” says Chemistry Account Manager, Theo Larmer-Cottle.

Running from February until April 2021, Every Shave Matters raised a total of $435K for Kiwis living with Leukaemia and Blood Cancers. The campaign combined video, shot in previous years for LBC, with user-generated content from individual shavees to recognise that every shave is important and contributes to the overall cause.

User-generated video was responsible for 75% of all landing page views during this time.

“Over the past fifteen years, Kiwis have registered, fundraised, organised shaves and shorn their locks for LBC.

It was important to us that the call to fundraise connected emotionally while still keeping the fundraising process simple and we’re thrilled Chemistry was able to transform this brief into truly compelling creative which has achieved excellent results for the cause” says Faye Holahan, Head of Marketing and Fundraising for LBC.

CREDITS:

Client: Shave For a Cure

Agency: Chemistry

Joint Creative Directors: Susan Young and Patrick Murphy

Copywriter: Amelia Petrovich

Art Director: Greg Wylie

Lead Designer: Courtney Tremewan

Managing Partner: Mel Moss

Account Manager: Theo Larmer-Cottle

Producer: Nic Craig

Production Company: We Are The Brave

