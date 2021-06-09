Elemental Nights Returns This July Second Line-up Announced

Live Nation in association with Auckland Unlimited, is excited to present Elemental Nights occurring throughout the month of July as part of Elemental AKL.

Elemental Nights continues to grow to become the winter antidote for the city’s music withdrawals, delivering a diverse and influential concert series of both local and international artists.

Elemental Nights can now confirm the second line-up - Mara TK with special guest AJA (NZ), Connan Mockasin (NZ) and the return of Catacombs by Friendly Potential (Various) - will join already announced artists; Courtney Barnett, The Chats, Julia Jacklin and The Flying Nun 40 Years Anniversary Concert. A third and final announcement is still to come.

Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale from Thursday, June 10 through elementalfestival.co.nz & livenation.co.nz - please see specific show on-sale information below.

Mara TK, the son of the legendary Billy TK is a golden voiced musician fluent in voice, guitar, bass and beat machines. Through his work with his future soul trio, Electric Wire Hustle Mara TK has proven himself to be a force for modern music and is fast gaining recognition worldwide. “Quite simply the best, most exciting R&B, soul, electronica, whatever you want to call it, record I’ve heard this year.” Okayplayer. His Elemental show will see him performing his critically acclaimed first solo album Bad Meditation.

Friendly Potential return to the majestic Wintergarden beneath Auckland’s historic Civic theatre for another two night excursion into the CATACOMBS.

For their fourth edition, they will be joined by mind-bending live acts and an all-star line-up of Australasia’s best DJs including Alice Agnes, C.FRIM, CS + Kreme (live), Grecco Romank (live), Keepsakes, Kraus (live) Lauren Hansom, NativeBush, Nice Girl, Silicon (live) and Sleep D (live). Descend into the palatial Wintergarden once more, to feast on the best that left-field club music has to offer.

Connan Mockasin returns to the stage for a very special show – ‘Connan Mockasin Unplugged, Bost'n 'n Dobs'n Plugged’ that includes a screening of his never before seen, critically unclaimed, made for daytime TV show ‘Bost’n ‘n Dobs’n’

Since the release of his debut album “Forever Dolphin Love”, Te Awanga’s own kink of rock ’n’ roll has established himself as one of the most influential musicians of his generation. Catch Connan at the Hollywood Theatre for this unique one-off event.

Julia Jacklin’s solo performance has already sold out and The Flying Nun 40 Years Anniversary Concert is selling fast. Delivered across three stages with standout performances by many of the label’s most celebrated artists including; Aldous Harding (solo), Straitjacket Fits, Reb Fountain, The Subliminals, Superette, The Bats, Mermaidens, Wax Chattels, Voom and more to be announced.

Australian artist Courtney Barnett is a self-professed fan of Aotearoa and Kiwi’s just love her renowned on-stage banter and raw and personal songs. This will be Barnett’s only Auckland performance on her sold-out July tour.

Punk rock band The Chats dial things up a notch with their signature sound they dub ‘shed rock’. Their single ‘Smoko’ has had in excess of 12 million views on Youtube and attracted the attention of rock royalty Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and Iggy Pop, the latter two artists booking the Queensland 3 piece to open for them on their Australian tours.

Designed, produced and promoted by Live Nation, whether you care to croon in unison, rock your heart out or dance vigorously, these one-off special shows should not be missed.

Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director Mark Kneebone said, “After the success of last year’s inaugural Elemental Nights, we are pleased to be able to create another spectacular line-up this year featuring international artists and a special ode to New Zealand music industry royalty, Flying Nun. We are proud to partner with Auckland Unlimited on this venture as we all work to create rich live experiences for audiences.”

Elemental AKL festival is back this July with a captivating programme of more than 30 free and ticketed

events, celebrating the culture, cuisine and creativity of Auckland. From July 14 to August 1, Elemental AKL events will transform eateries and bars, theatres and public spaces across Auckland into hubs of exciting experiences.

From high-end ticketed experiences to free events, the line-up features enlightening, surprising, thought-provoking, nourishing and unique experiences to feast your eyes, feed your mind and fill your heart. Elemental AKL is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, Auckland’s economic and cultural agency.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events Richard Clarke says it is fantastic to partner with Live Nation to deliver the Elemental Nights concert series as part of Elemental AKL.

“Elemental AKL is about drawing together a range of exciting events that encourage people to visit and get out and about in Auckland during the quieter winter months, and Live Nation has certainly delivered on that with this year’s line-up.”

ELEMENTAL NIGHTS LINE UP:

MARA TK with special guest AJA // FRIDAY JULY 16 // TITIRANGI WAR MEMORIAL

Pre-sale 1.00pm Thurs, June 10 until 12pm Fri, June 11

GP ON SALE 1.00pm Fri, June 11

CATACOMBS // FRI JULY 23 & SAT JULY 24 // WINTERGARDEN

Friendly Potential Mailing List Pre-sale 8am-10am, Thurs, June 10

GP ON SALE 10am, Thurs, June 10

CONNAN MOCKASIN Unplugged, Bost'n 'n Dobs'n Plugged // FRI JULY 30 // HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

Pre-sale 12pm Thurs, June 10 until 11am Fri, June 11

GP ON SALE 12pm Fri, June 11

JULIA JACKLIN (SOLO) // FRIDAY JULY 23 // CONCERT CHAMBER, TOWN HALL SOLD OUT

FLYING NUN 40 YEARS ANNIVERSARY // SATURDAY JULY 24 // TOWN HALL (3 STAGES) SELLING FAST

COURTNEY BARNETT (SOLO) // SUNDAY JULY 25 // TOWN HALL

THE CHATS // TUESDAY JULY 27 // HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

For complete festival and ticket information, visit: elementalfestival.co.nz & www.livenation.co.nz

