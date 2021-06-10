Amazon Original Series Making The Cut Reveals Official Trailer For Season Two

The Series Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Set to Premiere July 16 with New Episodes Available Weekly on Amazon Prime Video

June 10, 2021––Amazon Prime Video revealed today the official trailer and key art for season two of Making the Cut, hosted and executive produced by fashion’s favourite duo Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, which will premiere on July 16, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video. Joining season two as judges are some of fashion’s most exciting and fresh names, global supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. The eight-episode fashion competition series, which brings together a diverse group of 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs, will drop two new episodes each week, culminating in a grand finale with an epic runway show on August 6, 2021.

About Making the Cut Season Two

New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. In the second season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by judges Winnie Harlow, world-famous supermodel, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Plus, additional judges will make cameos throughout the season, including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini.

Filmed in Los Angeles, season two celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world. From star-studded red carpets to cutting-edge street style, Los Angeles’ diverse fashion scene sets the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut.

As the pandemic continues to greatly impact the fashion industry, designers are looking for new ways to reach customers and to grow their businesses. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase immediately following each episode exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. After most winning looks from Season One sold out in under two days, Season Two will offer increased availability of winning looks. We encourage customers to shop early so they can watch it and wear it.

The series is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

