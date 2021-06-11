Due To Popular Demand The Resilience Project With Hugh Van Cuylenburg Announces Second Auckland Show

AUCKLAND, NZ (JUNE 11, 2021) – Due to overwhelming demand, The Resilience Project has today announced a second public event in Auckland on July 4th with founder and best-selling author Hugh van Cuylenburg.

Following a sell-out first show, The Resilience Project is thrilled with the response from Kiwi audiences who are keen to learn about positive mental health strategies in a time where we need them most. The Resilience Project will deliver emotionally engaging advice by unpacking the research on mental health and breaking it down into simple tips that will leave you feeling empowered to improve your wellbeing.

Hugh has reached over one million people through his best-selling book, incredibly successful podcast, seminars and school, sport and workplace programs, The Resilience Project will share their knowledge with Kiwi audiences at the Bruce Mason Centre on July 2nd and 4th.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our New Zealand show, and we’re so excited to now announce a second show on Sunday 4 July. I can’t wait to share our mental health strategies with a NZ audience,” says van Cuylenburg.

Tickets for the second show go on sale at 12pm local time, June 11

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Hugh van Cuylenburg, founder of The Resilience Project, has previously partnered with elite sports teams (including Australian cricket, netball, soccer, NRL and AFL teams), over a thousand schools and more than 500 workplaces, teaching simple and practical evidence-based mental health strategies to help build resilience and happiness.

Van Cuylenburg is also the best-selling author of The Resilience Project: Finding Happiness Through Gratitude, Empathy and Mindfulness, which sold 100,000 copies in 2020 alone. He is the co-host of popular podcast, the imperfects.

The messages behind The Resilience Project’s work have become ever more powerful over the past twelve months due to the uncertainty created during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Public Talks see Hugh walking the audience through his journey and telling stories of the incredible people who have inspired him, and The Resilience Project, to spread happiness. The talks are for everyone - parents, professionals, teachers and teenagers.

Join Hugh at the Bruce Mason Centre on July 2nd and 4th to understand the power of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness in building happiness.

THE RESILIENCE PROJECT TOUR DATES: BRUCE MASON CENTRE, AUCKLAND FRI, JULY 2 SOLD OUT

BRUCE MASON CENTRE, AUCKLAND SUN, JULY 4 NEW SHOW! TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY JUNE 11 AT 12PM (LOCAL TIME) For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit livenation.co.nz

