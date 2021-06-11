Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Tournament To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

The Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament Constitution Committee (the tournaments administrative committee) is delighted to announce the 40th anniversary of the tournament, which will take place on the 23 and 24 October 2021 at Kāeo Rugby Grounds.





“We advise all Whangaroa marae and hapū that 2021’s tournament will proceed,” says Tata Morgan, Committee Chair.

2021’s memorial tournament is proudly hosted and organised by Wainui Marae.

The committee is pleased to welcome back participants and supporters to Kāeo and look forward to receiving our whānau over Labour weekend. With that said, the committee remains aware of Covid-19 implications and will work with hosts to take suitable steps and make appropriate announcements should regulations change.

About the Tournament

The Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament is an annual Labour Weekend fixture where the 18 Whangaroa marae compete for glory and bragging rights on the rugby field and netball court. Established in 1981 as a fundraising event for marae across Whangaroa and to acknowledge the community contributions of revered Whangaroa kaumatua, Piri Mokena.

