Jason Kerrison Shares New Single - ‘The Timing’

One of New Zealand’s most lauded and gifted Singer-Songwriters, JASON KERRISON, reveals his stunning and addictive new single ‘THE TIMING’ today – perfectly coinciding with his surprise unmasking last night where he became the inaugural winner of the Masked Singer NZ, as audience favourite, the mighty TUATARA.

‘The Timing’ is the lead single from his upcoming debut solo full-length album, which is scheduled to drop at the end of 2021. “This is the first single off my first solo album, and I wanted this track to really return me to me - as a songwriter, as an artist”, says Jason.

With ‘The Timing’, the multi-platinum, multi-award-winning musician delivers a beautifully produced track that has Kerrison’s smooth, dreamy vocal take the listener on an electro-sonic synth-pop ride, the beat firmly held down with a tightly syncopated groove.

A song that ruminates on the lessons life throws your way when it moves in another direction and the self-contemplation that comes with it, Jason explains the feels behind the track and how it ultimately can end up being a revealing and positive experience.

“To feel the emotion of someone leaving you, or deciding not to commit further, is deeply personal, and yet universal. We’ve all been there.”

…To be honest we both knew it was coming

It’s hard to know who the right one is

It wasn’t the time

It was just the timing…

“This song was contemplating the things we learn about ourselves in those moments, and how in some weird way you can’t help being grateful to be where you are, where you aren’t, and who you met along the way.”

Recorded primarily at Jason’s home studio, the drums were completed at Kingsland’s Parachute Music, with talented Dimmer drummer Will Scott and Greg Haver (producer of the last two Opshop records) jumping in to contribute percussion. Final touches were a global effort, with ‘The Timing’ being produced in Kaitaia by Jason Kerrison, mixed in London by Paul Matthews (I Am Giant), and mastered in Berlin by Sebastian Braunreuther.

Always one to feel the energy of a moment and to follow his instincts, Kerrison is, and always has been, a bold adaptor and expander of ideas. Not the type to shy away from the surreal or hyper real, for his debut solo album, he is planning an ambitious concept album that augments the listening experience with Virtual Reality content to accompany each song with a sci-fi narrative and aesthetic. More will be revealed about the exciting ideas around the revolutionary VR components - watch out for ‘The Timing’ video release, coming soon!

Meanwhile, Jason won’t be sitting still - up on his Far North farm aptly named The Great Northern Retreat, Kerrison will continue to tend and develop his Hemp Farm and Alpaca herd, hanging with his horse Chappy, and the native kiwi that roam on his property – all the while continuing to work on his upcoming music and VR videos.

But for now, four years on from the original jam of this first single, the release of ‘The Timing’ marks the beginning of Kerrison’s exciting new musical journey. As Jason says, “‘The Timing’ has had its own journey, and it’s good to let it out into the world. It’s really come a long way.”

Listen out for more new music to come from one of our most renowned and talented artists.

