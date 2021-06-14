Stand-up Comedy Returns To Whangarei
Monday, 14 June 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Craig Westenberg
Two of Auckland's biggest young stars are coming to
Whangarei for one night only. After selling out Auckland,
Wellington, and Christchurch shows Matt Coombe and Craig
Westenberg are bringing their award-winning show to The
Butter Factory.
Saturday, June 26th
8:00pm
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW
Matt
Coombe
Guildies best newcomer
Roast Battle
Hamilton Champion
Auckland Comedy Championship X
2
Craig Westenberg (And Friends)
South Island
Raw Finalist
Roast Battle Hamilton
Loser
