Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Losing Weekend For United Teams

Monday, 14 June 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Wellington United

It Wasn't A Good Weekend For Wellington United With Both The Women's And Men's First Teams Losing.

The Diamonds headed to Karori to take on the team they had beaten 3-2 in the Kate Sheppard Cup the week before. Waterside Karori were obviously smarting over that result, having twice been in the lead before losing to a goal two minutes from the end of extra time, and came out a lot more determined this week. Diamonds enjoyed more of the possession but seemed to have an unusual aversion to having shots on goal. Waterside Karori opened the scoring through Eve Barry in the 33rd minute, the first of two goals for her. Kayley Ward got the other for Waterside Karori. Hope Gilchrist hit a screamer into the net at the end of the game to give Diamonds a consolation goal.

Diamonds will have to find their shooting boots if they are to beat Palmerston North Marist away in the third round of the Kate Sheppard Cup next week.

It was a top of the table clash at Fraser Park in Lower Hutt when United, unbeaten in the league and in second place, took on Lower Hutt City who were top on goal difference.

It was Lower Hutt City who outplayed United dominating the game from the start. However despite their dominance in the game the goals for the Phoenix Academy Lower Hutt City side came from Wellington United errors. The first in the 12th minute when the defence failed to clear a ball on the edge of the area and despite the initial shot being saved, Josh Rudland had no problem slotting in the rebound. The second goal came from a Wellington United corner with most players in the penalty area, there were only two defenders back to deal with the swift counter attack and when United's keeper stayed on his line Fin Conchie's shot across goal went in.

Despite the loss, other results meant that United retain their second place in the league and they get a week off as the Chatham Cup is played next week before they return to home with a tough game against third placed Stop Out

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington United on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 