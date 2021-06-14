Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Call To Listen To Papa-Tū-ā-Nuku The Earthmother

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

In perhaps her most spectacular work to date, choreographer Merenia Gray is taking on the complexities of inter-generational relationships, the art of karanga and the escalation of climate change in her new multi-disciplinary work, Karanga, funded by Creative New Zealand, to be performed for one night only at Q Theatre on Thursday 5 August.

Inspired by her mother, Tiahuia, who recently passed, Gray has gathered together an extraordinary group of artists to create the work, which will also be made into a short film directed by Mary-Lyn Chambers.

Karanga is an urgent call in the metaphorical sense, to heed the warnings of Papa-tū-ā-nuku and mana wāhine, concerning the long-time abuse of the planet and the exploitation of its resources. A call to take action and to right the wrongs.

In her lifetime, Gray’s mother Tiahuia was a creative muse to her family of five children. At birth, she had been adopted into the Kingitanga, as a whāngai to Princess Te Puea Hērangi, spending her formative years in Waikato/Tainui on Tūrangawaewae Marae. Tiahuia’s birth mother Merenia Henrietta Manawatu was from Christchurch - so not only did Tiahuia straddle three tribes she also navigated the Pākehā world with ease. She was a chameleon and a shapeshifter developing multiple skills in a wide range of Māori performing arts, including karanga at which she excelled. In later years she was called upon to welcome the Dalai Lama, Queen Beatrice of the Netherlands, Torvill and Dean and Fleetwood Mac, among others, to Aotearoa.

To Karanga - to call - is to access the spiritual realm, Te Pō, while simultaneously remaining firmly grounded in Te Ao Mārama, the physical world. It is a sacred role, the exclusive domain of women whose voices possess the tonal quality necessary to connect to the tūpuna (ancestors) in the transcendental world. Karanga is an integral part of any formal welcome ceremony – the first voice: initiating the proceedings, calling for spiritual guidance and giving expression to the mana of the groups that are either welcoming (tāngata whenua) or being welcomed (manuhiri).

Gray’s creation is the embodiment of the three stages of karanga in which she has fashioned a dramatic weaving together of movement and imagery and the voice of kaikaranga (caller) featuring celebrated soul songstress Toni Huata. Composers Gareth Farr and Michelle Scullion have created a superb score of pre-recorded and live karanga, the spoken word, performed by Miriama McDowell and waiata, with tāonga puoro by Ariana Tikao, which will accompany the carefully curated cast of dancers, both young and old. Poignant and subtle images that convey the natural world in its pristine glory and the historic depiction of tūpuna will inform and enhance the action. Find out more about the Karanga collaborators here.

As one of the early pioneers of Māori contemporary dance in Aotearoa, Gray has developed a unique style which blends her strong grounding in kapa haka and mau rākau (martial arts), with her training in ballet, contemporary dance, and the exacting elements of physical theatre - a form she studied early on in her career with Pan Theatre in Paris. Her work has been described as “sophisticated and aesthetically strong” (Theatreview) and her considerable experience across many genres is the key to realising her finely honed and nuanced view of her indigeneity and its practices.

A shortened version of the work will also be performed at Waikato Museum on 7 August, to an invited audience to open an exhibition of Māori fashion by Jeanine Clarkin entitled Te Ao Tapu Hou (The new sacred threads).

KARANGA plays

  • Thu 5 August 2021, 7PM
  • Rangatira, Q Theatre
    305 Queen St, Auckland
  • Tickets $30
    *services fees may apply

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 