Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World’s First International Retirement Village Games Are On!

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

https://youtu.be/HWHKrcAcxNs

Ryman Healthcare is bringing together 12,500 residents across 41 villages in New Zealand and Australia to compete in the world’s first international retirement village Olympic Games.

To get into the spirit of the Tokyo games, Ryman’s residents will be competing in cycling, swimming, bowls, a 21.6 km team walking relay and Quiznastics (gymnastics for the brain).

The Olympics@Ryman will be a chance to pioneer new technologies that enable residents to showcase their talents, to learn and try new things in a safe environment and improve both physical and mental health.

Ryman’s technology partner Aware Group has developed technology solutions to connect all the villages and sports, and the events will include bowls using artificial intelligence and cycle races using augmented reality technology.

Residents will compete in a 21.6 km relay walk wearing Fitbit technology, and special timing sensor pads will be used to time the swimming events.

Ryman Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said the aim was to prove it is never too late to compete and to show what technology could do.

“We’ve been working with our residents to come up with a games format that will allow them to compete and we’re expecting hundreds will take part. We’ve discovered we’ve got some incredible sporting talent on board already, including games competitors from the Melbourne and Rome games.

“We’re also expecting some fierce trans-Tasman rivalry as everyone competes for gold.’’

The Olympics@Ryman patron is Barry Magee, who won a bronze in the marathon at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Barry is a resident at Murray Halberg Retirement Village in Auckland and is part of the organising team.

“I’ll be there to support everyone,’’ Barry said.

“I keep reminding everyone they’ll be making history as part of the first retirement village Olympics, so I hope they give it a go.

“Having the quality of life to be able to participate in events like this as you get older is a privilege. The danger is that as you age you get seen as disposable, and older people have never been more at risk than they are today. So, I’m delighted to be part of this.’’

Among the competitors will be 77-year-old Terry Griffiths, a resident at Ryman’s Logan Campbell village in Auckland.

Terry has been swimming since he was five and has held national titles as well as volunteering as a surf lifesaver at Piha Beach for many years.

“It’s going to be a bit of fun. I’ve been a competitive swimmer all my life so I’m looking forward to it.’’

Aware Group Chief Executive Brandon Hutcheson said using technology to improve the experience of residents was the future of healthcare.

“Ryman is taking every opportunity to remove limitations on its residents to provide new experiences. By using emerging technologies safely and in a practical, engaging way, residents can create new memories.”

“Last week while testing some of the technology at a village, residents came over and engaged with the robotics and became part of the solution.”

The events include:

  • Swimming: 30m breaststroke in Ryman’s pools
  • Lawn bowls: mixed fours, 10-end in a tournament. We’ll use artificial intelligence to stage the inter-village finals remotely.
  • Relay walking race: (six-person team, 21.6 km relay in an indoor race arena using electronic trackers)
  • Cycling: (10 km race on stationary bikes using augmented reality technology)
  • Quiznastics: (a six-person team quiz, including general knowledge and Olympic questions)

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 42 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,500 residents, and the company employs 6,100 staff.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 