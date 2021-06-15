French For Rabbits Announce 'The Overflow' Winter Tour

100% Good and Under the Radar are pleased to present Te Whanganui-a-Tara dream-pop band French for Rabbits live in concert this July and August.

Led by songwriter Brooke Singer, the full five-piece band featuring John Fitzgerald, Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, Dawn Diver), Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (Dawn Diver) and Penelope Esplin (Grawlixes, Lake South) will be hitting rural roads of New Zealand for six shows. Their impeccable understated songcraft and affable banter will suit each of the venues to a tee, inviting audiences to lean into the intimate but expansive sound-world created by the band. The tour follows on from a handful of spellbinding performances back in April, and an appearance in the 'Mansfield: In her own Words' concerts in June.

The band are on the brink of sending a flurry of goodness our way over the coming months, with a series of singles and videos ready for release and their third full-length record due out in November. This tour is in celebration of the first of these aural treats, with the title track of their forthcoming record 'The Overflow' due for release in early July.



Tour support acts and special guests to be announced.

17 July - 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth

30 July - Blue Smoke, Christchurch

31 July - Port Chalmers Town Hall, Dunedin

5 August - Dome Cinema, Gisborne

6 August - Globe Theatre, Palmerston North

7 August - San Fran, Wellington

Tickets: www.frenchforrabbits.com

