Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waikato Museum Goes Interstellar For Matariki

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 8:45 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Waikato Museum is set to host a full day of free Matariki celebrations to coincide with the opening of a new exhibition that explores the mysteries of the universe.

Image: Maiangi Waitai: Ātea-ā-Rangi—Interstellar, 2019 at The Dowse Art Museum (install view). Photo: Shaun Mathews.

The exhibition will launch on Saturday 19 June.

Maiangi Waitai: Ātea-ā-Rangi—Interstellar re-imagines oral history traditions related to the Matariki constellation and explores empowerment, generosity, gratitude and protection of culture and the environment. In her latest project, New Zealand artist Maiangi Waitai creates a superhero figure for each star, complete with its own packaging, to offer a different perspective on the time of renewal that begins with the rising of the Matariki star cluster.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham said this vibrant exhibition is a fun and educational experience for the whole whaanau, bursting with bright colours and cross-cultural characters.

“I’m delighted we’re in a position to open this unique new exhibition on the same day as our exciting programme of interactive Matariki festivities,” Meecham said. “From weaving workshops to craft sessions for tamariki, we will take visitors on a journey of celebration and discovery to signal the Maaori New Year. If there’s one place to celebrate Matariki this year, it’s here at Waikato Museum.”

An introspective and restorative slow movement breathing session set to the sounds of traditional Maaori instruments (taonga puuoro) will feature among the day-long activities on Saturday, along with kapa haka, interactive storytelling and a special live performance by Entertainment Suite’s Taiohi Manawataki.

The all-day Matariki event is supported by Te Ohu Whakaita Trust and will run from 10am to 4pm. Click here for the full programme of activities.

Maiangi Waitai: Ātea-ā-Rangi—Interstellar is toured by the Dowse Art Museum and runs at Waikato Museum until 29 August, daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.

Details of the Matariki celebrations and all other exhibitions at Waikato Museum, including Marti Friedlander: Portraits of the Artists, 1981 and The Hamilton County Bluegrass Band – New Zealand bluegrass icons are available at www.waikatomuseum.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 