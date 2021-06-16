Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hands-On Galileo Exhibition Coming To Christchurch

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Museum visitors can recreate revolutionary experiments conducted by the father of modern science at a new exhibition from Italy, opening on Saturday.

Galileo by Justus Sustermans, 1636

Galileo: Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary showcases the revolutionary discoveries of Renaissance scientist Galileo Galilei through interactive exhibits built by the Artisans of Florence.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experiment with scales, clocks, pendulums and telescopes to learn about Galileo’s discoveries.

Called the father of modern science by Albert Einstein, Galileo was born in Pisa, Italy, in 1564.

In his lifetime he made a number of major contributions to physics and astronomy. He is perhaps best known for defending the then-radical idea that Earth and the planets move around the Sun.

In 1633, the Catholic Church, which maintained that the Sun and planets orbited Earth, found Galileo “vehemently suspect of heresy” and he was imprisoned in his home until his death in 1642.

Just as important as Galileo’s discoveries were the methods he used to conduct his experiments, which paved the way for modern science with their use of mathematics.

Visitors to Galileo: Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary can recreate many of these experiments using the hands-on exhibits.

The exhibition is designed by the Artisans of Florence, whose Da Vinci Mechanics exhibition drew more than 190,000 people to the Museum between 28 November 2015 and 8 February 2016.

Museum Director Anthony Wright says Galileo: Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary is sure to be a hit with families.

“We are really pleased to bring this Artisans of Florence exhibition to Canterbury. Da Vinci Mechanics was extremely popular with local families and Galileo is a similar mix: a bit of history, a bit of science and a whole lot of fun.

“It has also given us our theme for our annual family favourite public programme, Night at the Museum: The Galileo Code, during the July school holidays. Dress as your favourite historical figure, bring a torch and try to crack Galileo’s code.”

Canterbury Museum is just the second museum in the world to host Galileo: Scientist, Astronomer, Visionary, after Waikato Museum showcased the exhibition from 24 February to 7 June.

Galileo: Science, Astronomer, Visionary is on at Canterbury Museum from 19 June to 31 October. The exhibition is created by Artisans of Florence and NICCOLAI TEKNOART S.N.C. (Firenze).

Night at the Museum: The Galileo Code is on 13, 14 and 15 July from 6.00 to 8.00pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 