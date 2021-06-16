Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Calling All Young Kiwi Filmmakers - Iysff Nz Nationals 2021 Entries Now Open!

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: International Youth Silent Film Festival

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION The search is on for the best young Kiwi filmmakers in Aotearoa with submissions now open for the 2021 International Youth Silent Film Festival (IYSFF) New Zealand Nationals.

The IYSFF is an annual global competition challenging young filmmakers, aged 20 and under (as of April 15, 2021) from across the United States of America, Montenegro, Hungary, Australia, The United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed specifically for the festival.

Submissions for the 2021 competition closes at midnight on Wednesday 1 September. For more information or to enter, visit the IYSSF’s global website at www.makesilentfilm.com

Once submissions close, a panel will then select the top 15 films to be screened and celebrated at the IYSFF NZ National Awards Final at award-winning Tauranga venue, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, on Thursday 11 November 2021.

Recently appointed Baycourt manager Reena Snook said the Tauranga venue has been extremely proud to be the home of the IYSFF in New Zealand ever since the competition made its Aotearoa debut in 2016.

“On behalf of the IYSFF NZ team and Baycourt I want to wish all our young Kiwi filmmakers the best of luck this year.”

On the night of the awards final, the soundtrack for each Top 15 film will be performed live on Baycourt’s Mighty 1926 Wurlitzer Theatre – one of only three in New Zealand and arguably in the best condition.”

This year’s competition features prizes for the Top 3 placed filmmakers plus seven ‘Best Of’ category awards to be won. In addition, the top two Kiwi films will go on to represent New Zealand at the annual IYSFF Global Awards in Portland, Oregon, USA, in 2022.

Snook believes the IYSFF is an amazing opportunity for young Kiwi creatives to share their stories and imagination with the world.

“The IYSFF NZ is a perfect platform for young Kiwis to also express their unique perspective on issues currently facing our communities, country and the world, through a creative and inspiring medium.”

The IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 is delivered with support from major media partner The Breeze Tauranga 95.8FM.

For rules, soundtracks, or to make a submission visit the IYSFF’s website at www.makesilentfilm.com or for more information about the IYSFF NZ National 2020 competition visit www.baycourt.co.nz/youth/iysff-nz-nationals

LINKS:

[cont…]

WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONAL YOUTH SILENT FILM FESTIVAL?

The IYSFF is an annual global competition challenging young filmmakers, aged 20 and under (as of April 15, 2021) from across the United States of America, Montenegro, Hungary, Australia, The United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed specifically for the festival by award-winning organist and composer Nathan Avakian.

For each submission, filmmakers must choose one of the 10 pre-recorded musical themes upon which to base the film: Charmed, Action, Horror, Slapstick, Mystery, Science Fiction, Western, Noir, Discovery, and this year’s new soundtrack Reflection.

The festival was founded in 2009 by Jon ‘JP’ Palanuk who, after attending a live theatre organ concert at the time, was so inspired by what he heard that he decided to create a competition for young filmmakers to create their own silent movies. The global competition made its New Zealand debut at Baycourt Community & Arts Centre in Tauranga in 2016.

The top two films from the IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 will compete in the IYSFF Global Awards Show traditionally held at the Hollywood Theatre in Portland, Oregon, United States, in 2022.

BAYCOURT’S ‘MIGHTY WURLI’

Tauranga is fortunate to have a Wurlitzer Organ (A.K.A The ‘Mighty Wurli’) which is the largest type of musical instrument in the world. There are only three Wurlitzers in New Zealand, and Tauranga’s is the only one in such an original condition.

The theatre organ consists of a console that dramatically rises from beneath the stage, connected to thousands of pipes; a piano keyboard, a xylophone, castanets, bells and drums.

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre manager Reena Snook said the Wurli is a tremendous asset for Tauranga and the IYSFF NZ Nationals is a wonderful opportunity to introduce the iconic theatre organ to a younger generation.

THE GOLDEN SOUND OF SILENT FILM

Invented circa 1894, silent film was the earliest kind of filmmaking and was ‘state-of-the-art entertainment’ up until 1929 when sound film appeared and actors could speak on film.

Without spoken dialogue technology, silent filmmakers had to tell their stories with exaggerated action, printed title cards which provided commentary, and clever plots which could be pulled off pictorially.

Live music, played by a skilled organist, accompanied silent films in the theatres, and added to the experience of seeing these stories on the big screen.

 

LIFESTYLE


 


