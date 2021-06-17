Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TUAWAHINE Powerhouse Band Added To The Star-studded Line-up

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Auckland Live Cabaret

TUAWAHINE, part of the 2021 Auckland Live Cabaret Season, has today announced an addition to its already special line-up - an all-Wāhine powerhouse band!

The spectacular concert event, happening at The Civic Theatre in Auckland on Friday July 2, will see Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Georgia Lines, Paige, and Tami Neilson supported by a band consisting of Julia Deans on guitar, Steph Brown (Lips) on Keys, Marika Hodgson on Bass, Tatupu Fata on Drums and Bella Kalolo on backing vocals.

Handpicked by TUAWAHINE music director Ria Hall; these musical forces in their own right join the stellar line-up for the All-Ages event

Tickets available HERE

A band like no other, Julia Deans who is known for her critically acclaimed solo work and as one of NZ’s most beloved bands, Fur Patrol, will be on lead guitar.

Steph Brown, AKA Lips is a composer, instrumentalist, songwriter and Silver Scroll winner and she’ll be jamming the keys.

On Bass, Marika Hodgson one of Aotearoa’s most sought after rhythmists who frequents the stage alongside Hollie Smith, Troy Kingi, Deva Mahal and many more.

Backing vocals will be provided by Bella Kalolo, a performer known in the music and musical theatre world who has sung support to Dave Dobbyn, Tina Cross, Aaradhna and most recently, Teeks.

Multi-instrumentalist Tatupu Fata rounds up the band on drums, Tatupu or "Toops" is irritatingly clever at playing the guitar, bass, keys and drums like a demon.

Get ready for a night of re-imagined classics, current hits and iconic covers delivered by this unique combination of artists.

Don’t miss Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Georgia Lines, Paige and Tami Neilson, together with the incredible live band consisting of Bella Kalolo, Julia Deans, Marika Hodgson, Steph Brown (Lips) and Tatupu Fata.

All for one night only at this truly special event on the Matariki calendar as part of the Auckland Live Cabaret Season on July 2, 2021.
 

Auckland Live presents… TUAWAHINE

STARRING
Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Georgia Lines, Paige, Tami Neilson

FEATURING
Bella Kalolo, Julia Deans, Marika Hodgson, Steph Brown, Tatapu Fata

Musically directed by Ria Hall

Friday July 2
All Ages
The Civic Theatre, Auckland

Tickets are on sale from Auckland Live
 

