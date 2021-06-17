Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

You Am I Announce NZ Tour

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Plus1

Plus1 is delighted to announce Australian rock n roll legends You Am I will perform Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch concerts in October – their first New Zealand shows in 15 years.

Tickets are on sale 8am Thursday (17 June) at plus1.co.nz and UTR.co.nz for all three tour dates:

· Thursday 7 October – Blue Smoke, Christchurch

· Friday 8 October – Galatos, Auckland

· Saturday 9 October – San Fran, Wellington.

Centered around the prolific songwriting skills of singer/guitarist Tim Rogers, You Am I are one of the most successful and internationally admired Australian bands. They've scored three number one albums, Sonic Youth and Soundgarden are counted among their admirers, and Silverchair named themselves after a You Am I song.

Their influences combine the Who, the Small Faces, the Jam, the Clash, and the Replacements – and their live shows are legendary.

Touring New Zealand is the band’s iconic line-up Tim Rogers (vocals, guitar), Andy Kent (bass), Russell Hopkinson (drums), and Davey Lane (guitar).

The Kiwi connection is strong! You Am I crossed the ditch to rock Auckland's Big Day Out on four occasions throughout the 90s and 2000s, while bassist Andy Kent grew up in Wellington before moving to Australia aged 17.

Nearly three decades on from their first album release, You Am I have not only had one of the longest and most successful recording careers in Australia, but are also one of the most loved rock bands downunder (with 31 ARIA nominations with 10 wins, 3 #1 records, 2 Platinum and 3 gold records).

Their 11th studio album The Lives Of Others was released last month to rave reviews around the world and it debuted at No 2 in the Australian album charts.

Critics have noted that lovers of classic You Am I albums like Hi Fi Way and Hourly, Daily will recognise the spirit, care and craft in the new material.

Full details about the You Am I NZ tour are at Plus1.co.nz and YouAmI.com.au

Links:

You Am I – Berlin Chair (1993): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwsyr5gAEuM

You Am I – Heavy Heart (1998): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coEAjgBRwOs

You Am I – The Waterboy (2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKVnVv8VZB8

More on You Am I

They first gained serious traction at Big Day Out in 1993, with Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth impressed enough to help produce their EP, Coprolalia and debut album album, Sound as Ever, which won the Australian Recording Industry Association award for Best Alternative Release.

You Am I captured the attention of Soundgarden, who invited them to fill the support spot on the band's next American tour. Their next album Hi Fi Way earned You Am I the first of its Australian number one albums, plus a handful of ARIA awards.

Then followed the critically acclaimed and huge welling '60s retro concept album Hourly, Daily and return-to-basics album #4 Record. The band’s electrifying live show was captured on the live album. Saturday Night, 'Round Ten.

Dress Me Slowly heralded in the new Millennium and new guitarist Davey Lane.

Band members have continued to release and tour acclaimed You Am I albums, solo projects and hit the headlines with rock n roll hi-jinks, while their latest album (their 11th!) firmly cements them amongst Australia’s finest exponents of rock n roll.

 

© Scoop Media

