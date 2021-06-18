Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Singer Songwriter Producer - DENEL - New Single ‘Let It Happen’

Friday, 18 June 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: Bev Adair

Singer, Songwriter, Producer DENEL is releasing his new Single, ‘Let it Happen’. It's exactly what he is walking out in this new season ahead of him. He’s letting it ‘just happen’, as it’s been a journey of personal growth, in his musical journey. He’s walked the talk, evolving into the Artist he wants to be. After collaborating with international producers for his earlier tracks, he is now enjoying the journey of developing his own sound and focusing on producing his own tracks. Writing and singing songs that are ‘him’.

Denel has a heart for those facing challenges and he has used his voice to share his story with, Mental Health Advocates ‘Voices of Hope’. He is a person that embraces his diverse culture of being a South African Indian, brought up in New Zealand. His music is Pop / R’n’B and he wants his music to be full of fun with a positive vibe that encourages people to smile and ‘feel good’. He wants to make music with a vibe that people can connect with.

He has enjoyed some success in his journey. His single 'Kick It' featuring Tāne, Waazzoo and The Vibes was number 10 on the NZ Hot 20 Singles chart and now has 145k streams on Spotify. 'The Lights' has over 100k views on Vevo/YouTube, and his song 'Come Home' was featured on Apple Music and Spotify Editorial playlists, with the likes of 'The Local List NZ' on Spotify and 'New Music Daily' on Apple Music.

Denel is grateful to NZ on Air for funding his Music Video.

