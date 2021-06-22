Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Unitec Presents Cassandra: 30 June - 7 July 2021

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: Unitec Department of Performing and Screen Arts

Unitec Performing & Screen Arts presents…

CASSANDRA

Directed by Julia Croft

Ft. Unitec Year 3 Acting Students: Max Lusty, Laika Rountree, Nora Purdie, Zoe Meehan, Jess Bennett, Danielle Nicholson 

30 June – 7 July 2021

Building 202 (Old Gym), Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Unitec Mt Albert campus

Cassandra was a prophetess in Greek myth doomed to see the future but never be believed. Part concept album, part fever dream, CASSANDRA is a live art theatre work that constructs, deconstructs and reconstructs our imagined collective futures and their limits. Smashing together oracles at punk gigs, dystopian fantasy and utopian dreams, live music and bleeding organs, CASSANDRA is a full noise theatrical attempt to build a new future by ripping apart the past.

Wed, 30 June @7pm

Thu, 1 July @7pm

Fri, 2 July @7pm

Sat, 3 July @7pm

Tue, 6 July @7pm

Wed, 7 July @7pm

Tickets are now ON SALE at iTICKET. You can purchase tickets here online http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/jun/cassandra or by phone (09) 361 1000. Booking fees apply.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 