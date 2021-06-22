Unitec Presents Cassandra: 30 June - 7 July 2021
Unitec Performing & Screen Arts presents…
CASSANDRA
Directed by Julia Croft
Ft. Unitec Year 3 Acting Students: Max Lusty, Laika Rountree, Nora Purdie, Zoe Meehan, Jess Bennett, Danielle Nicholson
30 June – 7 July 2021
Building 202 (Old Gym), Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Unitec Mt Albert campus
Cassandra was a prophetess in Greek myth doomed to see the future but never be believed. Part concept album, part fever dream, CASSANDRA is a live art theatre work that constructs, deconstructs and reconstructs our imagined collective futures and their limits. Smashing together oracles at punk gigs, dystopian fantasy and utopian dreams, live music and bleeding organs, CASSANDRA is a full noise theatrical attempt to build a new future by ripping apart the past.
Wed, 30 June @7pm
Thu, 1 July @7pm
Fri, 2 July @7pm
Sat, 3 July @7pm
Tue, 6 July @7pm
Wed, 7 July @7pm
Tickets are now ON SALE at iTICKET. You can purchase tickets here online http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/jun/cassandra or by phone (09) 361 1000. Booking fees apply.