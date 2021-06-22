Lorde Returns To Australia & New Zealand For 'Solar Power Tour' In Feb/Mar 2022

Global powerhouse Lorde will play her first Australia-New Zealand dates since 2017’s sold out Melodrama tour

tour ‘Solar Power’ single and video dropped earlier this month to critical acclaim

Solar Power album to be released later this year via Universal Music

Lorde

For the first time in five years, Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment are thrilled to announce formidable pop queen Lorde will return to stages around New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2022. Kicking off in her native New Zealand on Sunday 27 February, Lorde’s Solar Power Tour will head through Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before wrapping up in Perth on Saturday 19 March.

Following the release of her long anticipated new single, ‘Solar Power’ earlier this month - her first new music in four years and the first taste of her forthcoming album of the same name - the inimitable songstress will hit the road for a nine-date run across the Antipodes to kick off 2022.

Lorde’s New Zealand and Australian dates form part of this morning’s global tour announcement, which includes stops across Europe, United Kingdom and North America in 2022.

Penned with long-time collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff, ‘Solar Power’ is a refreshing dip back to organics, providing a new inspirational anthem for the Summer.

‘Solar Power’ has taken the world by storm with NME calling it a “gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth” and a “quietly but supremely confident return”. The track is a stunning shift in sound with The Guardian saying, “… it might be her most universal song, hippy in sound and spirit… Yet sung in pop’s most conspiratorial voice – that sweet, scratchy whisper – Lorde conjures its transformational magic anew”.

At the age of just 16, Lorde released her first album Pure Heroine, breaking into the international market and later going on to win two Grammy Awards including the coveted Song of the Year. The album peaked at #1 in over 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and America and featuring chart topping tracks ‘Royals’, ‘Tennis Court’ and ‘Team’.

With 2017’s follow up, Melodrama, Lorde achieved bona fide superstar status. Launching with pop gem ‘Green Light’, the record gained critical acclaim, a slew of award nominations, multi-platinum status, seeing Lorde now exceed 12 million album sales worldwide across her career and over 10 billion streams globally.

With her third studio album, Lorde turns her attention to nature. She says,

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Renowned for her enthralling vocals and commanding stage presence, Lorde never fails to impress on the live stage. Visiting cities across Australia and New Zealand for the first time since her sold out 2017 national tour, don’t miss your chance to catch this epic performer live next year!

“Blink three times when you feel it kicking in.”

Ticket buyers can pre-order Lorde’s Solar Power album at an exclusive special price via the ticketing links below.

© Scoop Media

