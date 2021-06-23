Drax Project + Mitch James Aotearoa Tour With Special Guest AACACIA - Sold Out Wellington Concerts Postponed

Due to today’s COVID-19 Alert Level change to Level 2 in the Wellington region, this weekend’s sold out Drax Project + Mitch James concerts on Friday and Saturday night at Shed 6 have been postponed.

New concert dates will be announced in the coming days. Fans who hold tickets to Wellington’s sold out concerts should retain them in order to gain entry into the soon-to-be-announced upcoming dates. .

The Drax Project + Mitch James tour kicked off with a bang last weekend when they played to full houses at Auckland’s Powerstation and Town Hall.

All remaining tour dates will go ahead as planned. Extremely limited tickets are available now for Christchurch, Dunedin and Hamilton. Fans are encouraged to get in quick before the rest of the tour sells out!

Beginning as music students busking on the streets, Drax Project have grown into one of the most watched groups ever to come out of New Zealand. Through their own headline tours, international festival performances and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Lorde, SIX60 and Camila Cabello, the band have established themselves as one of the world’s ‘must see’ live acts.

Singles off their self-titled debut album (300/Universal) have collected over 300 million streams worldwide,18 x Platinum certifications to date and most recently Drax Project have just dropped their new track ‘Over It’.

It’s been a minute since fans last had music from Mitch James, but he’s back with brand new single ‘Be Somebody’, a starkly personal and reflective song that showcases his authentic approach to hit song-writing.

In just a couple of years, Mitch has notched up some impressive achievements including – amassing over 120 million streams across his catalogue, performing multiple headline tours of New-Zealand, winning Best NZ Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran and SIX60.

The now 25-year old is ready to soar to new heights, with an invigorated passion for music and sense of self – he’s ready to get back to business, and what better way to do that than by touring with great mates Drax Project!

AACACIA is a singer and songwriter, whose music finds its home in the world of R&B and Pop. She has burst onto the scene with her signature vocal talents, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics, and is ready to take centre stage.

Over the last year, AACACIA has released three singles of her own, working with such collaborators as Matiu Walters & Marlon Gerbes of Six60, and producer Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Chainsmokers). 2020 also saw the release of Drax Project’s certified Gold single ‘Firefly’ which she recently performed to a crowd of 50,000 strong at Auckland’s Eden Park.

