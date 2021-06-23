Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

On Pio Terei Tonight – On Māori Television

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Actor, writer and ‘Shot Bro’ Rob Mokaraka, joins former Silver Fern, celebrated broadcaster and longest serving co-host of ‘Code’ Jenny May Clarkson on the couch with Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT, Wednesday 24 June 2021 at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Our featured singer is 11 year old singing sensation, Jaya Rees, who featured in Māori Television’s 5 Minutes of Fame. She recently performed with her Aunty Lavina Williams on the biggest stage of her 11 years of life at Spark Arena. Jaya also had a part in Kiel McNaughton’s 2020 comedy ‘The Legend of Baron To’a’.

Our Surprise Singer is Ngakirikri Kershaw, 25, a teacher at Pt England School. Not only is she an amazing singer, she is a leader and tutor of Auckland Senior Kapa Haka team ‘Te
Roopu Manutaki’ and one of the main dancers in the Hawaiki Tū Theatre Company.

‘Saint Nix’ recognises Amiria and Sabrina. Amiria is a wahine toa who lives to give. She is known as ‘The People Weaver’, and totally lives up to that name by effortlessly connecting
rangatahi with the right people to help them on their journeys. Sabrina is Amiria’s sister who has taken over operating The 312 Hub based in Onehunga. The 312 Hub was dreamed up by Amiria and Jamie Watiti back in 2018 and has grown as a creative youth space and providing a safe place for youth keen to better themselves.

Don’t miss PIO TEREI TONIGHT – Thursday at 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

