Plain English Awards Now Accepting Entries From Australia

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 5:44 am
Press Release: Plain English Awards

Plain language is important to New Zealand and New Zealanders. It’s also a big thing in Australia. At the moment, Australia doesn’t have any awards celebrating clear communication.

After recognising the gap and fielding several enquiries, the people behind the Plain English Awards have decided to now open up entries to Australia.

Haere mai, Australian plain language enthusiasts!

Organisers of the annual Plain English Awards are excited to now be welcoming entries from any individual or organisation in Australia, as well as New Zealand. Entrants will just need to meet the same conditions as those here in New Zealand do. They’ll also need to be an organisation that’s registered in Australia, or have a registered Australian address.

The standard entry fee for people in Australia will be AU$125, and AU$65 for registered charities.

Australian Plain English trainer, writer and editor, Andrew Pegler, from Andrew Pegler Media in Melbourne, has welcomed today’s news. Andrew is a fan of the Plain English Awards and is in his second year as a judge for the Best Plain English Legal Document category.

‘We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to celebrate clear communication in Australia,’ Andrew says. ‘Entering the Plain English Awards gives us a chance to recognise the great work that’s going on over here in Australia. The Awards will also help us to spread awareness about the benefits of plain English to fellow Australians.’

Australian-based entries are welcome for any Awards categories

From Champion Organisation through to Best Plain English Legal Document, people and businesses in Australia are welcome to enter any of the Awards categories. They can also nominate the good and the bad in the two People’s Choice categories: the Best Plain English Communication and the Worst Brainstrain Communication.

Big thanks again to Plain English Awards media partner, Newsroom

The goodwill and support of its sponsorship partners keeps the Plain English Awards ticking. The Awards’ organisers are immensely grateful to New Zealand-based news and current affairs site, Newsroom.co.nz for believing in their cause and being their media partner.

Get more information: www.plainenglishawards.org.nz

Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

