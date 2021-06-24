Thomson Goes Three From Three At Timaru

Christchurch’s Dylan Thomson has continued his unblemished record to date in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship with a third consecutive victory at round three, the Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally.

Thomson had a busy build up to the event, stripping the car to a bare body shell to replace a complete wiring loom to overcome a niggling misfire that hampered his Whangarei efforts.

He’d have to be on form on the fastest stages of the season, with the little Fiesta only capable of 160km/h, down on some of his rivals by up to 20km/h. He’d set the scene early with a six second stage win, before attacking the second stage, a slippery forestry road, taking a commanding 43.9 seconds class stage win.

The form would continue across the day, Thomson and co-driver Amy Hudson clean sweeping each of the 10 special stages across the day to take an eventual class win of 1 minute 44.8 seconds, a result that moves the pair within 17 points of a third FIA two-wheel drive class title.

More importantly, Thomson sits sixth outright and first two-wheel drive car amongst the four-wheel drive cars in the outright New Zealand Rally Championship heading to the final rounds that are far better suited to the Total Lubricants Ford Fiesta.

“It’s awesome to take another win, there was a heap of work that went into the car since Whangarei and I’ve got a lot of people to thank for making that all happen, but to have a clean run and take the win is extremely rewarding and the best way to pay the efforts of those people back,” says Thomson.

The team now focus their efforts on the Kennedy Park Resort Rally Hawkes Bay on July 24.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Stadium Finance, Drew Accounting, Specialised Auto Services, Braketech, Dunlop, Dixcel, Riordan and West Transport, Kiwi Carpet Cleaning, Extreme Carpet Cleaning, PPG, Harrier Signs and Wurth New Zealand

