Meet The Stars Of Matariki In Mauri Tau

MAURI TAU

Available July 2-18 via silotheatre.co.nz across Aotearoa and worldwide.

A Matariki World Premiere. A new commission by Silo Theatre.

Written and Directed by Scotty Cotter // Original Sound Design and Composition by Fran Kora with Matt Eller and Komako Silver

Put your headphones on and mihi to Matariki in Mauri Tau - an experience that blends all the best parts of a podcast or an audiobook with storytelling performance. In this guided encounter, an all-star cast of Aotearoa’s best Māori actors invite you to meet the personalities of Te Iwa o Matariki, the nine whetu (stars) of Matariki.

The stars are:

Rachel House as ‘Pōhutukawa’

Nicola Kāwana as ‘Waipunarangi’

Scotty Cotter as ‘Hiwa-i-te-Rangi’

Fran Kora as ‘Waitā’

Te Kohe Tuhaka as ‘Ururangi’

Lana Garland as ‘Tupuānuku’

Tanea Heke as ‘Matariki’

Akinehi Munroe as ‘Waitī’

Matariki Whatarau as ‘Tupuārangi’

Click here to listen to a snippet of the audio from Mauri Tau

Usher in the Māori new year with this invitation to reconnect to your own mauri (life force, essence). Engage your heart and imagination with the stories written in the skies as you turn your attention towards the year to come. Tickets are just $10.

How will it work?

Mauri Tau is streamed online through a smartphone device on your headphones. You will need to select a session time, have your phone/other device ready (fully charged) with wifi or mobile data connectivity. Login to your account through a link provided, put your headphones on and press play, and take approximately 50-55 minutes to listen to the full work. More info about how the experience works is available on the Silo Theatre website.

© Scoop Media

