Cake Baking – The Rising Popularity Of A New Home-Based Hobby

Cakes, as we know them today, have been a central part of human interaction for around four centuries. Weddings, birthdays, christenings, even funerals would seem somehow ‘off kilter’ if there wasn’t a cake present. Although trends in cakes have varied considerably over the decades, with certain flavours, designs, types, and recipes taking precedence at different times, one thing that has remained consistent is their predictability.

There is something soothing about knowing exactly what you’re going to get when you eat a cake despite there being so many varieties. Further, there’s something almost regal about a well-made cake that gives the impression that something very special is taking place. While the modern trend of buying elaborate creations that are more artwork than food is thankfully unlikely to dissipate anytime soon, many have taken up the hobby of cake baking as a creative outlet and, just possibly, to recreate that sense of security and ‘specialness’ associated with cakes in a world gone topsy-turvy.

During lockdown last year, many turned to baking cakes as a means to while away the time. From humble beginnings, some have now fully embraced cake baking as a hobby, with growing interest in learning how to do different kinds of icing and other decorating techniques, which cake decorating supplies work best for the kind of cake being baked, and different tips and trick to ensure a cake turns out great every time.

With the ability to move around more freely, thanks to the vaccine roll-out and the generally low number of new cases, the cake is also making a welcome return to communal gatherings. The staple food of celebration, now often home-baked by enthusiasts who’ve honed their skills over the last year, is now as much a symbol of resilience as it is of community. Let us all eat cake!

