‘All In It Together’ Reportage Shot Wins 2021 Auckland Photo Day

The winners of Auckland Photo Day, part of 2021’s Auckland Festival of Photography, have been decided:

First prize: Paul Taylor, Saturday

Second prize: Aimee Glucina, Half Time

Third prize: Jordan McFall, Passing Time

People’s choice winner: Decided by online vote, between 24 and 30 June, at:

https://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-day/peoples-choice/index.cfm

AFP’s 24-hour day in the life of Auckland competition took place on Saturday 12 June. Hundreds of entries were submitted for this year’s contest. These add to an archive of more than 13,000 unique images of Auckland taken since the annual competition began.

This year’s competition judges were photographer Abhi Chinniah, photojournalist Sylvie Whinray and FUJIFILM X Series judge Bernie Shore.

First prize: Paul Taylor, Saturday

First prize – FUJIFILM X-S10 Mirrorless Camera with XF 18-55mm Lens kit + $1000 cash

Judges’ comment: A strong standout black and white with a poetic take on a physical contact sport. Like a Baroque painting, the closeness and raw physicality of this portrait of rugby players in a scrum, the expressiveness of their faces elevates this image. It shows a scene in stark contrast to what’s happening in most cities around the world, and is a lasting impression of our region’s successful fight against the pandemic. All in it together. Brute force, raw determination.

Winner’s details: Paul Taylor, based in Herne Bay, took this shot in Cox’s Bay. “I like that the image has a painterly, statuesque quality but is of a really common, clearly Saturday, theme.”

The announcement of this year’s Auckland Photo Day winners marks the end of June’s successful Auckland Festival of Photography ,with more than 80 events and exhibitions across the region and a Talking Culture public programme featuring international guests.

AFP will announce an exciting online project that further extends AFP’s reach very shortly.

AFP director Julia Durkin says Auckland Photo Day remains a central part of the festival’s participation ethos, giving the community the chance to share their day in our region.

“We want to congratulate our winners and thank all entrants for their images of Auckland and adding to an archive which captures our city’s vitality and variety. Thanks also to FUJIFILM for sponsoring camera prizes this year. In addition, this year the Auckland Festival Trust has provided some cash for the winners, as part of its ongoing commitment to support Auckland photographers. We’re proud to give back to the community and want to invite everyone to be the judge in our People's Choice online vote.”

Voting for the People’s Choice winner takes place for one week from 24 June at http://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-day/peoples-choice/index.cfm

The winner of the People’s Choice category receives the FUJIFILM X-T200 Mirrorless Camera with XC 25-45MM Lens kit.

Second prize: Aimee Glucina, Half Time

Second prize – FUJIFILM X-S10 Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45mm Lens Kit + $500 cash

Judges’ comment: We liked the sense of community that this girls’ soccer huddle portrays. The birds eye view and engagement of the group helps connect the viewer to this traditional Saturday morning kids’ sporting ritual. The pattern and complimentary colour palette makes for a great shot.

Winner’s details: Aimee Glucina’s image was taken in Mt Roskill. “I’ve entered Auckland Photo Day twice before. I like to shoot whatever’s unfolding. I just wanted to capture my daughter’s first soccer game and her team. I works as a family photographer and my children are used to being my muse for personal work.”

Third prize: Jordan McFall, Passing Time

Third prize – FUJIFILM X-T200 Mirrorless Camera with XC 25-45MM Lens kit + $250 cash.

Judges’ comment: We felt this image captures the theme of Isolation and protection of the public, and is relevant to current events around bus travel in Auckland. Excellent composition and framing, drawing your eye into the woman on the back seat. An honest portrayal of our new normal.

Winner’s details: Jordan McFall took this image in the CBD. “I was trying to encapsulate something that summed up our year, what’s been going on with the Covid-19 situation, solidarity.”

© Scoop Media

